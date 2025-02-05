Navigating Consensus On Maritime Decarbonization

On January 29, 2025, leading voices from the Pacific and beyond gathered for the webin "Negotiating Consensus: Breaking Down the 6PAC+ Submissions to ISWG-GHG 18." The event, moderated by John Taukave, featured key insights from Ambassador Albon Ishoda, Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonization, alongside an expert panel including Captain Daniel Adam (Seychelles) and MCST’s legal drafting team: John Kautoke, Atina Schutz, and Pierre-Jean Bordahandy.

The discussion centered on the 6PAC+ alliance's proposals for ISWG-GHG 18, particularly the implementation of a universal greenhouse gas (GHG) levy and an equitable revenue disbursement mechanism. Ambassador Ishoda set the tone with a powerful keynote, emphasizing the urgency of climate action for Small Island Developing States (SIDS):

"For over a decade, we have worked tirelessly to navigate the labyrinth of consensus-building in the IMO. Each word in these proposals is carefully weighed to balance ambition with feasibility and justice with practicality. The time for decisive action is now. MEPC83 offers us a chance to take bold, uncompromising steps toward a just and sustainable future—not just for the Pacific, but for the world

The GHG Levy: A Mechanism for Equitable Transition

The panel explored the GHG levy as a financial tool designed to bridge the cost gap between foss fuels and zero-emission alternatives, incentivizing clean shipping practices. Captain Daniel Adam highlighted:

"The levy is not just about generating revenue for small island states; it is about funding new fuels, new technologies, and building necessary capacity. It’s a critical step in achieving a just transition that benefits all

Atina Schutz emphasized the growing global support for the levy:

"We now have over 50 co-sponsors from diverse economies—including seven of the 10 major flag states—supporting a universal GHG pricing mechanism. This level consensus is historic and a significant step towards meaningful action

Ensuring Fair Revenue Distribution

A major point of discussion was the revenue disbursement mechanism, ensuring that funds generated from the levy directly support SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs). John Kautoke explained:

"A just transition requires targeted investment. The revenue must be used for capacity development, institutional strengthening, training seafarers, and supporting the infrastructure necessary for clean energy adoption in vulnerable nations."

Pierre-Jean Bordahandy underscored the need for transparency in fund governance:

"Even with the best economic measures in place, an equitable transition will not happen without the right implementation mechanisms. A robust and transparent fund is essential to ensuring that revenues are effectively managed and allocated."

Pacific Leadership in Global Climate Action

The webinar underscored the unwavering leadership of Pacific nations in advocating f ambitious climate action. The 6PAC+ alliance continues to push for decisive measures that ensure a just and equitable transition in the maritime sector. With MEPC83 on the horizon, the urgency to act has never been clearer.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A segment, where participants from around the world posed questions on the implementation and governance of these mechanisms. On the question raised of countries that do not support the levy proposal, the panel highlighted the significance this historic submission, in that it is one of the highest co-sponsored documents at the IMO. The submission’s broad support base - spanning developed nations, SIDS, LDCs, and major industry players - demonstrates the growing recognition that a levy-based approach offers the most viable path to decarbonization.

As negotiations continue toward ISWG-GHG 18 and MEPC83, the 6PAC+ remains steadfast in ensuring that climate-vulnerable nations do not bear the consequences of global inaction.

