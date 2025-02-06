Clock Ticking On South Sudan’s Transition, Security Council Hears

By Vibhu Mishra

5 February 2025

Signed in 2018 to end years of conflict, the Revitalized Peace Agreement, initially set a three-year timeline for elections and the formation of a democratic government. The transition has been extended four times, with key political, security, and governance benchmarks remaining unfulfilled.

Under the latest extension, announced by the authorities in September last year, general elections are scheduled to take place in December 2026.

Waiting for progress

Briefing ambassadors at the Security Council on Wednesday, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan Nicolas Haysom stressed that while the country’s citizens have been patient, they expect progress.

“There is a strong desire for the leaders to focus on the benchmarks set out in the peace agreement – without further delay.”

With progress stalling in several critical areas, Mr. Haysom urged South Sudan’s leaders to accelerate security sector reform, electoral preparations, and reform of the constitution and judicial processes.

“The clock is already ticking on the extended transitional period. Decision-makers need to tackle several issues simultaneously and immediately,” he emphasised.

Significant gaps remain

Despite some achievements, major gaps persist – especially oncerning elections scheduled for December 2026.

While a framework for security sector management and a national community violence reduction strategy have been adopted, critical conditions remain unmet – including the full deployment of unified security forces, voter education, and a code of conduct between political parties and other stakeholders.

“We have not yet seen the previously promised harmonized workplan with an operational timetable for elections,” Mr. Haysom said, adding that delays in government funding and decision-making are further impeding progress.

Escalating security concerns

Communal violence remains a major driver of insecurity, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations, including women and children.

Recent clashes between armed groups in Western Equatoria, along with widespread reports of illegal checkpoints, highlight the fragility of the security environment, Mr. Haysom noted.

At the same time, the war between rival militaries in in neighbouring Sudan is having spillover effects in South Sudan, including violent unrest in Juba following reports of South Sudanese nationals being executed in Sudan’s Wad Madani region.

Humanitarian crisis

More than one million Sudanese refugees have fled into South Sudan during the reporting period, joining an already staggering 9.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

The country’s economic crisis is also worsening, with inflation soaring to 107 percent and food prices doubling, while government employees have not been paid for 10 months.

Health conditions are also deteriorating, with over 23,000 reported cholera cases exacerbated by last year’s floods. The disease continues to spread, particularly in remote areas with limited healthcare access.

The 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan aims to reach 5.4 million people with life-saving assistance and protection, but funding remains a critical challenge. The UN is appealing for $1.7 billion to meet urgent needs this year.

UNMISS operational constraints

Mr. Haysom, who also leads the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, UNMISS, briefed on logistical challenges faced after the Government requested the mission vacate part of its headquarters within 45 days.

He described the demand as imposing “significant costs” and logistical hurdles that UNMISS is not currently equipped to manage.

Restrictions on peacekeeper movement in some areas also continue to limit the mission’s ability to provide security and humanitarian support.

Steadfast support

Concluding his briefing, Mr. Haysom reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to standing “shoulder-to-shoulder” with the people of South Sudan on their path to stabilisation and democratisation.

