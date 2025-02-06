Tunisia: UN Experts Demand Immediate Release Of Former Truth Commission President Sihem Bensedrine

GENEVA (5 February 2025) – UN experts said today they were extremely concerned at the rapidly deteriorating health of Sihem Bensedrine, the former president of the Truth and Dignity Commission in Tunisia.

“Ms Bensedrine must be immediately and unconditionally released, and any charges against her must be dropped,” the experts said.

On 14 January 2025, Sihem Bensedrine, 75, began a hunger strike to protest her detention that started in August 2024. Two weeks later, on 25 January, she was brought to the intensive care unit of the Rabta Ernest Conseil hospital.

Recalling their statement from August 2024, the experts reiterated their concerns that her arrest appears to be in retaliation of her work, and more specifically her contribution to the Truth and Dignity Commission’s report which should lead to the prosecution of alleged perpetrators of serious violations of past regimes.

They recalled that under Article 69 of law 2013-53, which established the Commission, members and staff of the Truth and Dignity Commission shall not be held liable for any report contents, conclusions, points of view or recommendations relating to their work, which was carried out in accordance with the Commission’s mandate.

The experts are in contact with the Tunisian authorities on this matter.

