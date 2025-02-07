‘Step Up The Pace’ And End Female Genital Mutilation, UN Says

6 February 2025

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) refers to all procedures involving the partial or total removal of female external genitalia or other injuries to female genital organs for non-medical reasons, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“More than 230 million girls and women alive today are survivors of this abhorrent practice,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message for the day, describing it as “one of the most brutal manifestations of gender inequality”.

The UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization reaffirmed that FGM has no health benefits, with lifelong consequences including severe infections, complications in childbirth, chronic pain and psychological trauma.

“Eradicating this vicious human rights violation is urgent, and it is possible,” Mr. Guterres emphasised.

Progress and challenges

Since 2008, the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM, in collaboration with WHO, has provided prevention and protection services to nearly seven million girls and women.

The initiative has also mobilised 12,000 grassroots organizations and trained 112,000 community and frontline workers. Additionally, 48 million people have publicly declared their commitment to ending the practice.

Despite these efforts, the road to elimination remains steep. Only seven of the 31 countries with available data are on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of ending genital mutilation by 2030.

Meanwhile, in The Gambia, attempts to repeal the ban on genital mutilation threaten to reverse years of progress, underscoring the fragility of existing gains.

‘Step Up the Pace’

This year’s theme, Step Up the Pace, serves as a call to accelerate global efforts to eliminate genital mutilation and dismantle the harmful gender and social norms that perpetuate it.

“We must strengthen global movements to break down harmful attitudes, beliefs and gender stereotypes,” said Mr. Guterres.

A key part of this effort is The Pact for the Future, adopted by UN Member States last September. This global commitment aims to tackle gender discrimination and harmful social norms, ensuring that laws and policies align with efforts to end FGM worldwide.

Cost of inaction

Failure to end FGM has dire social, economic and health consequences. According to WHO, treating health complications from genital mutilation costs healthcare systems $1.4 billion annually.

Meanwhile, the mental and emotional toll on survivors can last a lifetime, impacting their education, employment and overall well-being.

With less than five years left to reach the 2030 target, the UN is calling for stronger alliances, increased investment and sustained advocacy.

“Let’s join forces to make female genital mutilation history and ensure a brighter, healthier, and more just future for all women and girls everywhere,” Mr. Guterres concluded.

