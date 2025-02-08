Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sanctioning Networks Channeling Revenue To Iran’s Military

Saturday, 8 February 2025, 9:50 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson
February 6, 2025

The United States will not tolerate Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior and is today sanctioning an international network that channels illicit revenue to the Iranian military. This network is being designated for facilitating millions of barrels of illicit Iranian oil shipments to China to fund Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff through its front company Sepehr Energy. Proceeds of these sales support terrorist and proxy groups.

In addition, the United States is targeting shadow fleet vessels and management companies that transported Iranian oil, aiding Iran’s ability to promote destabilizing activities in the region.

We will disrupt illicit funding streams financing Iran’s armed forces and terrorist groups, such as Hamas and Hizballah. We will use all tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its destabilizing activities and pursuit of nuclear weapons that threaten the civilized world.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, the counterterrorism sanctions authority, and E.O. 13902, which provides authority to the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to identify and impose sanctions on key sectors of Iran’s economy. 

