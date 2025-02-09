UN Experts Call For Urgent Humanitarian Relief And A Political Solution To Protect Civilians In DRC

GENEVA (6 February 2025) – UN experts* today expressed grave concern about urgent protection needs and dire living conditions of displaced civilians in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Intensified hostilities between the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group and the armed forces of the DRC, supported by allied militias and mercenary and related actors have displaced at least 700,000 people, killed at least 900 and injured over 2000 in Goma and surrounding areas since early January.

“We extend our heartfelt support and solidarity to the hundreds of thousands affected by conflict, many of whom were already in situations of protracted displacement,” the experts said.

“We express our profound alarm at reports of indiscriminate attacks and targeted killing of civilians, including on the basis of their ethnicity, summary executions, grave incidents of conflict-related sexual violence targeting women and girls, civilians being subjected to forced conscription and labour, and the arbitrary arrest of displaced persons mistaken for rebels. We also call for special attention to the exacerbated vulnerabilities of the Indigenous Pygmy Peoples. We demand all parties to the conflict abide by their obligations under international law.”

Heavy fighting has occurred near densely populated urban areas and camps housing tens of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs). At least two camps have been bombed. Several displacement sites have been partially or completely emptied as families fled conflict, while others have been forcibly closed by the M23 in flagrant violation of IDPs’ right to safe, voluntary, and dignified solutions. Many IDPs are forced to sleep in makeshift tents or out in the open, as overcrowded displacement camps are unable to accommodate the influx and protection needs of people.

“Despite the recent unilateral ceasefire, displaced persons have no safe haven left as the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC takes a deeply alarming turn, in which women and girls are disproportionately represented,” the experts said.

“There are severe shortages of food and shelter. There is no electricity or drinking water, heightening the risk of infectious outbreaks in a region prone to epidemics,” they said. “Medical facilities are overwhelmed, and cannot adequately care for the injured, dispose of the dead, and treat survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The situation is compounded by widespread looting of humanitarian facilities and denials of humanitarian access.”

The experts urged the international community to step up efforts and funding to support the Government of DRC to protect and assist displaced persons, while emphasising the need for proper investigations and accountability for the violations committed and a long-term political solution to end this cycle of violence and displacement.

“As the international community stands by, millions of displaced Congolese continue to endure unimaginable hardship, longing for peace and to rebuild their lives,” the experts said.

“It is imperative that international stakeholders provide robust support not only to the humanitarian response, but also to the Nairobi and Luanda processes to broker an inclusive negotiated end to the conflict, and to efforts to ensure accountability and remedy for violations of international law and crimes against the lives of civilians, including through renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court and the upcoming Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the DRC.”

The experts called on the M23 to halt further military advances, particularly towards Bukavu where thousands of IDPs have sought refuge. They called on the DRC to intensify efforts to protect and assist displaced persons, and echoed the Secretary-General’s appeal for Rwanda to cease support to M23 and withdraw from DRC territory.

“All parties must return to the negotiating table in good faith, for the future of regional peace and security,” they said.

*The experts: Paula Gaviria Betancur, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Tomoya Obokata, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences; Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing; Albert Kwokwo Barume, Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples; Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation; Jovana Jezdimirovic Ranito (Chair-Rapporteur), Ravindran Daniel, Michelle Small, Joana de Deus Pereira, Andrés Macías Tolosa, Working Group on the use of mercenaries; Laura Nyirinkindi (Chair), Claudia Flores (Vice-Chair), Dorothy Estrada Tanck, Ivana Krstić, and Haina Lu, Working group on discrimination against women and girls; Reem Alsalem, Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on minority issues; Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Fortuné Gaetan Zongo, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Burundi; George Katrougalos, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order

