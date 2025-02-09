Human Rights Situation In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk

Human Rights Council Special Session

Human Rights Situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Geneva, 7 February 2025

Mr. President,

Minister Muyaya,

Excellencies,

I have been following the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo closely for many years, and it worries me enormously.

I have been to Goma at least five times, in various capacities. During my visit to the country in April 2024, I met victims of this terrible conflict. Among them were women who had suffered sexual violence.

My office has long been sounding the alarm about this crisis, and I am deeply disturbed to see the violence escalate once again.

Since the beginning of the year, the M23 armed group, supported by the Rwanda Defense Forces, has intensified its offensive in the provinces of North and South Kivu. Tensions are currently rising in South Kivu.

If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country’s borders.

There have been attacks by the M23 and their allies, with heavy weapons used in populated areas, and intense fighting against the armed forces of the DRC and their allies. This raises serious concern in terms of respect for human rights and international humanitarian law. I condemn all violations and abuses.

Once again, civilians are trapped in a spiral of violence in this overwhelming conflict.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Since 26 January, nearly 3,000 people have been killed and 2,880 injured. The real figures are likely much higher. In Goma on 27 January, two hospitals were bombed, killing and wounding many patients, including women and children.

I am horrified by the spread of sexual violence, which has been an appalling feature of this conflict for a long time. This is likely to worsen in the current circumstances. According to judicial authorities, during the prison break from Muzenze Prison in Goma on January 27, at least 165 female prisoners were raped. Most of them were subsequently killed in a fire, the circumstances of which remain unclear. My team is also currently verifying multiple allegations of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery, throughout the conflict zones.

Hundreds of human rights defenders, journalists and members of civil society have reported to my Office that they have been threatened or are being pursued by the M23 and Rwandan forces. We have also facilitated the protection of judicial authorities who were in danger.

I am also very concerned about the proliferation of weapons and the high risk of forced recruitment and conscription of children.

There are credible reports that the M23 has bombed electricity transmission towers that enable the supply of water to the civilian population.

The fighting has exacerbated a chronic humanitarian crisis, which is the result of persistent human rights violations.

More than 500 000 people have been displaced since the beginning of January. This is in addition to the more than 6.4 million already displaced. I am also disturbed by allegations that thousands of displaced people are being forcibly returned to their places of origin in North and South Kivu, without any guarantee of safety or access to basic services - and therefore without dignity.

Goma airport, which is so important for humanitarian aid, has been rendered inoperable by the M23 and Rwandan forces. Warehouses belonging to MONUSCO and humanitarian organizations have been looted.

Excellencies,

The risk of violence escalating throughout the sub-region has never been higher.

All those with influence over the parties involved, be they States or non-state actors, must redouble their efforts to avert a conflagration and to support peace processes.

It is also essential to analyze the political economy of this conflict. I have always been struck by the fact that the population in the eastern DRC is suffering terribly, while many of the products we consume or use, such as mobile phones, are created using minerals from the east of the country. We are all implicated.

Those who think they can reach a solution to the violence through military means are wrong. An even deeper and wider conflict would have even more devastating consequences for civilians.

I call on all parties to lay down their arms and resume dialogue within the framework of the Luanda and Nairobi processes. I hope that today's meeting in Dar-es-Salam will produce concrete results. We must ensure that the meaningful participation of women in these processes is guaranteed.

In the meantime, all parties to the conflict must respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The M23, Rwandan forces and all those supporting them must facilitate access to humanitarian aid. Air, land and lake routes must be reopened to establish humanitarian corridors and guarantee the safety of humanitarian actors.

In these circumstances, it is crucial to establish the facts and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is therefore necessary that an independent and impartial investigation be undertaken into human rights violations and abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law, committed by all parties. I offer the support of my Office in this regard. I also welcome this week's appeal by the International Criminal Court to all parties concerned to submit information on the situation in the DRC.

I reiterate the United Nations Secretary-General's call to the Rwanda Defense Forces to cease all support for the M23 and to withdraw from the DRC.

The military path is not the answer to the political, social, and economic challenges which are at the root of this conflict, including the illegal exploitation of natural resources.

In line with the principle of due diligence, States must ensure that any support, financial or otherwise, does not fuel serious human rights violations.

Corruption within state institutions must be tackled; such institutions must be rendered efficient; and social cohesion must be restored in the country.

Press freedom and civic space must be preserved. Hate speech and other incitement to discrimination and violence fuel conflict and political tension. They are totally unacceptable, and ways must be found to confront them. I call on political and community leaders to play a positive role in promoting social cohesion.

Excellencies,

The Congolese people have been suffering terribly for decades. I express my full solidarity with the victims, families, and human rights defenders.

How many more innocent lives must be lost before sufficient political will is galvanized to resolve this crisis?

All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation.

© Scoop Media

