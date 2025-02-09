Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Rising Civilian Death Toll In Sudan

Geneva, 7 February 2025

The civilian death toll in Sudan continues to rise as hostilities between the rival parties sharply escalate. From 31 January to 5 February, the UN Human Rights Office has documented at least 275 civilian deaths as a result of artillery shelling, airstrikes and aerial drone attacks in the capital Khartoum, and in North Darfur, South Darfur, North Kordofan and South Kordofan.

The latest figures are three times the already high number of civilian casualties recorded the previous week. From 24 to 30 January, our Office documented at least 89 civilians killed in similar circumstances, predominantly in North Darfur and Khartoum states. The sharp increase in civilian deaths underscores the dire risks civilians face amid the continued failure by the parties to the conflict and their allies to protect civilians.

Local humanitarian volunteers are also facing increased security threats. Partners on the ground have credible information that the names of some of these volunteers have been added to lists of alleged Rapid Support Forces collaborators; and one individual has reportedly received a death threat. At least 57 members of a local humanitarian volunteer network have been killed since the conflict began in April 2023.

Indiscriminate attacks, as well as threats and attacks directed against civilians must cease immediately. The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces - and their allied movements and militias - must respect their international law obligations and take concrete steps to protect civilians from harm, including humanitarian workers and human rights defenders.

