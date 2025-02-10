Sudan: Civilian Death Toll Triples In One Week Amid Escalating Hostilities

7 February 2025

This figure represents a threefold increase from the previous week, when at least 89 civilians lost their lives amid the ongoing hostilities.The crisis is compounded by intensifying violence in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, where a humanitarian catastrophe looms, according to the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami.

Escalation of violence

This week, the conflict has intensified as artillery shelling, airstrikes and aerial drone attacks continue to devastate populated areas, including Khartoum, North and South Darfur as well as North and South Kordofan.

South Kordofan’s capital, Kadugli, has seen at least 80 civilian casualties – with reports of women and children being used as human shields.

Meanwhile, the threat of further violence in Blue Nile is growing, with reports of mass mobilisation for conflict.

“The sharp increase in civilian deaths underscores the dire risks civilians face amid the continued failure by the parties to the conflict and their allies to protect civilians,” OHCHR spokesperson Seif Magango said in a statement.

Humanitarians under threat

Beyond the rising death toll, humanitarian volunteers are also under threat.

Local partners report that some aid workers have been erroneously accused of collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), making them targets of intimidation and violence.

One individual has already received a death threat and since the conflict erupted in April 2023, at least 57 members of a local volunteer network have been killed.

The situation is further worsened by critical shortages of medical supplies and growing food insecurity, particularly in South Kordofan, where malnutrition rates are spiking.

Urgent call for protection

OHCHR has urged all parties involved in the conflict to end indiscriminate attacks and targeted violence against civilians.

“The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces - and their allied movements and militias - must respect their international law obligations and take concrete steps to protect civilians from harm, including humanitarian workers and human rights defenders,” Mr. Magango emphasised.

