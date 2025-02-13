13 Children Killed In The West Bank Since Year Began: UNICEF

12 February 2025

In a statement issued by Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, the agency called for “the immediate cessation of armed activity across the occupied West Bank”.

A 10-year-old Palestinian boy died from gunshot wounds last Friday and two days later, a woman who was eight months pregnant was reportedly shot and killed in Nur Shams camp, resulting in the loss of her unborn baby.

The violence, which has intensified in recent weeks, has left families in mourning and communities in distress.

Sharp increase in child fatalities

According to UNICEF, 13 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of 2025.

Seven of these deaths occurred after 19 January, following a large-scale military operation in the north of the territory. Among the casualties was a two-year-old whose pregnant mother was also injured in the shooting.

The numbers reflect a worrying trend. Since 7 October 2023, 195 Palestinian children and three Israeli children have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“There has been a 200 per cent increase in the number of Palestinian children killed in the territory over the past 16 months as compared to the 16 months prior,” Mr. Beigbeder explained.

Devastation in refugee camps

The humanitarian situation has worsened in areas such as Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas Governorates, where airstrikes, demolitions and the use of explosive weapons have severely damaged essential infrastructure.

Many communities, particularly in refugee camps, have been cut off from basic services, with water and electricity supplies disrupted.

Thousands of families have been displaced due to military operations, including in Jenin, Nur Shams, Tulkarem and al-Faraa Camps.

The deteriorating security situation has made daily life increasingly difficult, particularly for children.

Education under threat

The education of children has been severely disrupted, with nearly 100 schools affected.

Teachers and students in conflict-hit areas face significant risks in attending classes, heightening concerns over long-term psychological and social impacts.

Many children require urgent mental health and psychosocial support due to their exposure to violence, displacement and the loss of loved ones.

UNICEF has called for greater resources to address these growing needs.

Call for protection

“UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children,” said Mr. Beigbeder. “All civilians, including every child without exception, must be protected.”

“Humanitarian organizations must have safe and unfettered access to deliver life-saving assistance and protection services to children and their families,” he continued.

UNICEF emphasised the urgent need for a lasting political solution, backed by the international community, to secure a peaceful and stable future for all children in the region.

The agency “stands ready to work with partners to address both the immediate and long-term needs of affected children and families in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” Mr. Beigbeder concluded.

