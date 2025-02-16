Alert: World News In Brief: Peacekeeper Dies In CAR, Gaza And DR Congo Latest, Preventing Violent Extremism

12 February 2025

The ‘blue helmet’ was part of a long-range MINUSCA patrol to protect civilians, that was near the village of Zobassinda, in Bamingui-Bangoran prefecture, which came under attack on Tuesday night by an unidentified armed assailant.

António Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeeper, and to the Government and the people of Tunisia.

“The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law,” said a statement issued by the UN spokesperson’s office.

Call for swift justice

“He calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.”

The UN chief also reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of CAR.

Head of MINUSCA and UN Special Representative Valentine Rugwabiza also condemned the attack and said the “cowardly” act would not undermine the mission’s determination to implement its mandate “in the service of peace and stability” in CAR.

Peacekeeping, relief efforts, continue to face challenges in DR Congo

The United Nations on Wednesday called on the M23 armed group to allow the unimpeded movement of UN personnel and humanitarian aid, as the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to displace civilians.

At a press briefing in New York on Wednesday, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, MONUSCO, was facing increasing restrictions in the Kivu provinces.

M23 fighters denied the mission’s contractors access to Goma to deliver food to the MONUSCO bases and obstructed efforts to safely dispose of unexploded ordnance, including one posing a direct threat to peacekeepers and unarmed Congolese forces within a MONUSCO facility.

“The UN Mission calls on the M23 to allow the unimpeded movement of UN personnel and to fully respect established humanitarian corridors,” Mr. Haq said.

He added that on Wednesday, the remains of 18 soldiers – including two MONUSCO peacekeepers and 16 troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission – were repatriated to South Africa.

A MONUSCO peacekeeper from Uruguay, also killed in recent clashes, was flown home on Tuesday.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

Meanwhile, ongoing violence in South Kivu has led to further displacement. Earlier on Wednesday, local time, fighting in Ihusi, about 70 kilometres north of Bukavu, forced residents to flee to nearby towns and islands in Lake Kivu, Mr. Haq said.

In North Kivu, UN and humanitarian workers continue to assess needs and provide emergency aid where security allows. However, transportation remains a major challenge, complicating efforts to deliver food and supplies.

In Ituri province, attacks since 8 February have killed at least 59 civilians in Djugu, with many others wounded or missing.

“The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reiterates that all parties must protect civilians and allow access to the essential services they need to survive,” Mr. Haq said.

Greater inclusion and cooperation critical to prevent violent extremism

For the third consecutive year, the UN commemorated the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism, observed on 12 February.

In a social media post on Wednesday, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said that preventing violent extremism requires addressing its root causes, which are inequality and injustice.

“On this International Day, let’s commit to fostering inclusion, development, and human rights to build a future free from extremism and terrorism,” she said.

Dialogue, trust and respect

In a video message, the head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), Vladimir Voronkov, said that prevention of violent extremism requires long-term multifaceted solutions that are rooted in cooperation across all sectors.

He listed governments, international and regional organizations, civil society, educators, religious leaders, and the private sector, in this regard.

“This involves strengthening communities, addressing grievances, empowering women, and youth, investing in education, and ensuring inclusive development for all,” he said.

“It demands that we challenge hatred, misinformation, and the forces that seek to divide us, and instead foster dialogue, trust, and respect for human dignity.”

Later at a commemorative event, Mr. Voronkov outlined some of his Office’s work to counter terrorism, such as providing capacity building assistance to beneficiaries to enhance their knowledge and skills in prevention.

Future initiatives include partnering with the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) to examine the emerging risks and opportunities of video gaming in Africa, as part of efforts to invest in new frontier issues.

