Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Feasibility Study For PNG's Future ECITES: Strengthening Biodiversity Protection And Legal Trade At Border

Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:11 am
Press Release: UNDP

[13 February 2025; Port Moresby, PNG] In a groundbreaking move to modernize its trade processes and address the challenges of illegal trade, Papua New Guinea (PNG) is embarking on a journey to implement the UN Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) innovative eCITES system.

This advanced automated technology aims to simplify the management of legal trade while enhancing efforts to protect biodiversity and combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

The development of eCITES is governed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CITES Secretariat and the UN Trade and Development. The system is structured around the three core pillars of the eCITES Implementation Framework, ensuring effective enforcement and traceability of wildlife trade.

Currently, the UN Trade and Development, in partnership with the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority (CEPA) and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), is conducting a feasibility study in PNG.

This move comes as part of PNG's commitment to enhancing its trade management systems and protecting biodiversity.

This project, supported by the European Union Delegation for the Pacific, aims to assess the potential impact of eCITES in streamlining compliance and combating illegal trade in the region.

A key component of this initiative is a workshop, bringing together key stakeholders, including CEPA, the National Agricultural Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA), Customs, Dept of Fisheries, Depart of Forestry, and other border and law enforcement agencies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The workshop will provide an opportunity for these stakeholders to explore how the eCITES’ digital platform in improving PNG's wildlife trade compliance and enhancing efforts to fight illegal trade activities.

The eCITES system, developed collaboratively by the CITES Secretariat and UN Trade and Development’s ASYCUDA programme, is a solution designed to streamline electronic permit management and facilitate secure exchanges.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UNDP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 