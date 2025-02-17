Feasibility Study For PNG's Future ECITES: Strengthening Biodiversity Protection And Legal Trade At Border

[13 February 2025; Port Moresby, PNG] In a groundbreaking move to modernize its trade processes and address the challenges of illegal trade, Papua New Guinea (PNG) is embarking on a journey to implement the UN Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) innovative eCITES system.

This advanced automated technology aims to simplify the management of legal trade while enhancing efforts to protect biodiversity and combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

The development of eCITES is governed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CITES Secretariat and the UN Trade and Development. The system is structured around the three core pillars of the eCITES Implementation Framework, ensuring effective enforcement and traceability of wildlife trade.

Currently, the UN Trade and Development, in partnership with the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority (CEPA) and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), is conducting a feasibility study in PNG.

This move comes as part of PNG's commitment to enhancing its trade management systems and protecting biodiversity.

This project, supported by the European Union Delegation for the Pacific, aims to assess the potential impact of eCITES in streamlining compliance and combating illegal trade in the region.

A key component of this initiative is a workshop, bringing together key stakeholders, including CEPA, the National Agricultural Quarantine and Inspection Authority (NAQIA), Customs, Dept of Fisheries, Depart of Forestry, and other border and law enforcement agencies.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for these stakeholders to explore how the eCITES’ digital platform in improving PNG's wildlife trade compliance and enhancing efforts to fight illegal trade activities.

The eCITES system, developed collaboratively by the CITES Secretariat and UN Trade and Development’s ASYCUDA programme, is a solution designed to streamline electronic permit management and facilitate secure exchanges.

