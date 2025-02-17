‘No Time To Lose’ In Gaza, As Ceasefire Offers Fragile Respite

13 February 2025

The UN is racing against time to expand humanitarian relief and prepare for the monumental task of rebuilding Gaza, as a fragile ceasefire holds but tensions loom over a potential resumption of fighting.

“There is no time to lose,” said the head of the office responsible for UN reconstruction efforts (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, during a briefing in New York via videolink from the Middle East, following his visit to Gaza this week.

The devastation he witnessed was stark: “By one estimate, 40 million tons of debris and rubble were generated by the conflict, which will take years to remove.”

While the ceasefire has allowed for a scale-up in humanitarian operations, Mr. Moreira da Silva underscored that the pause in hostilities is far from enough.

“I reiterate the call for a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages without delay,” he stressed.

Fuel and life-saving services

UNOPS, which plays a pivotal role in Gaza’s humanitarian logistics and in many other crises where the UN is providing relief across the world, has dramatically increased fuel deliveries since the ceasefire began.

Currently, 1.2 million litres are being supplied daily to sustain critical services such as hospitals, telecommunications equipment and bakeries.

Visiting the European Hospital in the main southern city of Khan Younis close to the Egyptian border, Mr. Moreira da Silva heard firsthand accounts from doctors working under unimaginable conditions.

There have been “surgeries without anaesthetic, post-surgery infections due to lack of antibiotics, infants dying due to the lack of electricity powering the incubators” and urgent cancer surgeries postponed for over a year, he recounted, describing the extreme pressures on Gaza’s health system.

Prior to the war, UNOPS had installed hybrid solar systems at the hospital to provide a sustainable energy supply. But the systems have now been rendered inoperable – another casualty of the conflict.

“As we look to recovery and reconstruction, this is a reminder about the crucial need to invest in renewable energy,” he said.

Clearing the rubble

Beyond fuel provision, UNOPS is engaged in crucial debris removal and mine action efforts to address the growing risk of unexploded ordnance

The scale of the destruction poses a logistical and financial challenge likely to persist for years.

“We are determined to stay and deliver for the people of Gaza,” Mr. Moreira da Silva said, emphasising that humanitarian access remains critical.

“Rapid, unhindered, and safe passage for aid is non-negotiable,” he emphasised.

Uncertain road ahead

The spectre of renewed violence and the end of the fragile ceasefire, casts a shadow over recovery plans.

The leadership of Hamas said on Thursday that they would stick to the hostage release timetable as originally agreed, after earlier accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire.

“We need to focus all efforts on avoiding a return to war, which would be an absolute tragedy,” said Mr. Moreira da Silva.

The stakes are high, not only for Gaza’s immediate humanitarian relief but also for any future reconstruction effort.

