World Must Not Turn Its Back On Sudan’s Deepening Crisis: Guterres

By Vibhu Mishra

14 February 2025

Speaking at a high-level humanitarian conference in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, António Guterres described the situation in Sudan as a catastrophe of “staggering scale and brutality”.

He warned that it is increasing spilling into the wider region.

“It is a crisis that demands sustained and urgent attention,” he said, underscoring the need to ensure protection of civilians and humanitarians, as well as unhindered access to all those in need.

Mr. Guterres also stressed the need to stop the flow of arms and ammunition into the country.

“This flow is enabling the continuation of tremendous civilian destruction and bloodshed,” he added.

Nearly 22 months of conflict between Government forces and their former allied militia, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has left more than 30 million people across Sudan in need of assistance and protection.

That figure includes over 12 million displaced from their homes, of whom 3.3 million have sought refuge outside the country’s borders.

Food security and health situations are equally worrying, with less than a quarter of Sudan’s health facilities functioning in areas worst hit by fighting. Nearly 25 million people are suffering from “acute” levels of hunger.

Coordinated response

To respond to the staggering needs, the UN alongside humanitarian partners, is preparing to launch two major response plans for Sudan and its neighbouring countries, requiring a combined $6 billion to assist nearly 26 million people most in need.

“These UN-coordinated appeals far exceed any we have launched for Sudan and for the region. And indeed, it represents the unprecedented dimensions of the needs we are facing,” Mr. Guterres said, underlining the scale of the crisis.

He also applauded local responders and civil society organizations – including women-led organizations – who continue to work bravely and tirelessly to provide assistance and services in their communities, often at great personal risk.

Call for a ceasefire

Mr. Guterres also highlighted the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians.

“My Personal Envoy [Ramtane Lamamra] is engaging with the warring parties on concrete ways to advance these aims, including through the full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration,” he said.

Signed by the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – facilitated by Saudi Arabia and the United States – the Jeddah Declaration outlined key steps, including respect for international humanitarian law, protecting civilians from harm, facilitating humanitarian aid, and dialogue to reach a ceasefire.

Call for global solidarity

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Mr. Guterres called on world leaders to use their influence to support peace and humanitarian aid efforts.

“At this blessed time for peace, compassion, giving and solidarity, I urge all of you to use your tremendous leverage for good,” he said.

“We must do more – and do more now – to help the people of Sudan out of this nightmare,” he concluded.

Other engagements

Also on Friday, the Secretary-General took part in meetings of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council, focusing on the crises in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

On Sudan, Mr. Guterres reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict and stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, his spokesperson told reporters at a regular briefing in New York.

Regarding DRC, Mr. Guterres called for the swift implementation of the conclusions reached at the recent Joint Summit of leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In addition, the UN chief held bilateral meetings with African leaders, including the Presidents of Kenya, Rwanda and Guinea-Bissau, as well as the outgoing Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki.

