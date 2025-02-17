A Wave Of Support For Levy Ahead Of ISWG-GHG18

London, United Kingdom – 15 February 2025 – London was abuzz last night as the Pacific, African and Caribbean Talanoa brought together global leaders and supporters of the universal greenhouse gas (GHG) levy. Hosted by the Republic of the Marshall Islands on behalf of the 6PAC+ alliance, the evening fostered open dialogue, reinforced commitments and set a strategic path forward ahead of critical IMO negotiations.

The event, proudly supported by Oceans 5, welcomed representatives from the 50+ countries that have co-sponsored the levy, as well as leaders from the Caribbean and African nations, all of whom are determined to push for ambitious and just and equitable climate action in global shipping. Discussions centered around the upcoming ISWG-GHG 18 meeting at the International Maritime Organization, with attendees expressing their eagerness to see progress on a robust and universally applied maritime emissions levy.

“We are standing on the precipice of transformative change,” said Ambassador Albon Ishoda, Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonization of the Marshall Islands. “This Talanoa has reinforced our collective ambition, and now, more than ever, we

must push for decisive action to ensure that the levy delivers real benefits for those most affected by the climate crisis.”

Among the key takeaways from the evening, attendees underscored three main priorities: securing a high and ambitious levy price, ensuring a just and equitable distribution of revenues to support climate vulnerable developing States, especially Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and accelerating the transition to zero-emission shipping.

John Taukave of the Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport (MCST) emphasized the importance of aligning financial mechanisms with climate justice. “The 6PAC+ and African and Caribbean nations have made it clear: we need a levy that does not just curb emissions but actively supports vulnerable economies in adapting to the impacts of climate change.”

Atina Schutz, representing the Republic of the Marshall Islands, echoed this sentiment, noting, “What we need now is unwavering political will. We cannot afford to settle for half-measures when the stakes are this high. The time for bold action is now.”

With the levy gaining increasing support, the Pacific, African and Caribbean Talanoa reaffirmed the commitment of SIDS, LDCs, and their allies to champion ambitious maritime climate policies. As the international community gears up for ISWG-GHG18, supporters of the levy left the evening with a clear mission: to ensure that the coming negotiations reflect the urgency and ambition needed to safeguard the future of our planet.

“Time is not on our side. Every moment wasted in indecisiveness is a minute lost to climate change,” emphasized Ambassador Albon Ishoda. “The window for action is closing fast, and we must move with clarity, courage, and collective resolve.“

