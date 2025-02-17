HKH Constituency Convenes First CDC Meeting, Adopts 4-year Development Plan

The Hograno-Kia-Havulei (HKH) Constituency convened its first Constituency Development Committee (CDC) meeting on the 5th of February 2025 in Honiara, chaired by Member of Parliament (MP) Honourable Jeremiah Manele.

The meeting was attended by CDC members and HKH Constituency officers.

Focused on charting and discoursing key development opportunities, priorities and planning, the initial meeting marks a significant step towards community development in the constituency.

Matters under discussion include the 2023 and 2024 projects and financial updates, CDC roles and responsibilities in compliance to the CDF Act 2023, the 2024-2028 Constituency Development Plan (CDP), priorities alignment with the CDF Act sectors, 2025 Constituency Budget and Annual Work Plan (AWP).

The agenda also covers the deliberation and updates on several important potential partnerships and opportunities regarding development partner programs, including the implementation and monitoring of projects funded by both the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) particularly CDF and donor projects in the constituency.

The successful outcome of the meeting was the adoption/approval of the Constituency’s Development Plan (CDP) and the 2025 Budget & Annual Work Plan (AWP) by the committee.

CDC Chairman, Hon. Manele emphasized the need for collective efforts from every constituent, communities, CDC and the constituency office to addressing community needs.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the constituency office, CDC and communities or constituents for effective identification, coordination of development needs, implementation of approved projects and management of hardship relating to project implementation in the constituency.

The Chairman also acknowledged CDC members and constituency officers for their insights and contributions which ensued in the success of the first meeting.

HKH CDC members are as follows:

Hon. Jeremiah Manele, MP – Chairman

Chief Dudley Lonamei – Member, Kolomola Ward

Chief Johnson Leamana – Member, Kolotubi Ward

Chief Patteson Khana – Member, Susubona Ward

Chief Stephen Billy – Member, Katova Ward

Chief Brownless Zaku – Member, Kia Ward

Chief Eddie Bale – Member, Havulei Ward

Chief Moira Dasipio – Member, Women Representative

Chief Philistus Ene – Member, Women Representative

The CDC under the CDF Act 2023 Section 13 (4) is responsible for:

The Coordination of the Constituency Development programs; and The consideration and approval of the annual budget of the constituency; and The general management of the Constituency Development Funds under the direct supervision of the Ministry in consultation with the Constituency Member of Parliament; and The coordination, monitoring, and supervision of the implementation of approved projects; and Developing the constituency development plan; and Public relations and community interactions.

Meanwhile, Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Apollos Manegere reiterated that unity and partnership is the only way forward for HKH constituency. No more, no less.

“We need a collective action. We need to put aside our divisions and come together to support the greater cause for the benefit of our children and future generations. Let us not allow petty politics and our personal differences to ruin our determination to develop our constituency,” CDO Manegere said.

He emphasised that this is the time that requires everyone to unite and act selflessly and to put the interest of our people (constituents) first.

“To move HKH forward, we must unite and work together for a common purpose which is to progress the constituency’s development aspirations for the benefit of everyone.

“We need to change our mindset and work together in accordance to the new CDF law.

“The journey ahead will be challenging and that requires everyone’s collective effort. We must start together and move together for the progress of our constituency,” Mr. Manegere underscored.

He further said that the time is now if we want change.

“It is time that HKH constituents must let go of or change some of our past bad practices and comply to the new CDF law which is now enforced to avoid fronting legal consequences.”

