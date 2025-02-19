World News In Brief, 18 February

$53.2 billion needed for Palestinian recovery, UN condemns UNRWA schools raid, Lebanon-Israel tensions continue

“Palestinians will need joint action to address the immense recovery and reconstruction challenges ahead. A sustainable recovery process must restore hope, dignity, and livelihoods for the two million people in Gaza,” said Muhannad Hadi, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The assessment estimates that $29.9 billion is required to repair physical infrastructure, while $19.1 billion is needed to address economic and social losses.

Housing remains the most severely affected sector, accounting for the largest share of recovery needs, with $15.2 billion – or 30 percent of the total cost – earmarked for rebuilding homes.

Over the next three years alone, $20 billion will be required to stabilise essential services and lay the foundation for long-term recovery.

Commitment to Gaza’s future

Mr. Hadi reaffirmed the UN’s continued support, stating: “The UN stands ready to support the Palestinian people both on humanitarian assistance and a future recovery and reconstruction process.”

“Once conditions are in place, temporary shelters will be established, basic services restored, the economy kick-started, and individual and social rehabilitation begun while the longer-term recovery and reconstruction advances,” he added.

A crucial element of Gaza’s recovery will be restoring the administrative authority of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the Strip.

“The international community must make collective efforts to support a just and lasting peace,” said Mr. Hadi, emphasising that Gaza is an integral part of this effort based on UN resolutions and international law, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

UN condemns raid on UNRWA schools

In East Jerusalem, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), reported that Israeli forces accompanied by local authorities forcibly entered the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre, ordering its immediate evacuation.

At least 350 students and 30 staff were present at the time. Tear gas and sound bombs were deployed during the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Israeli police officers, accompanied by municipal staff, also visited several UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem, demanding their closure.

The incidents disrupted the education of approximately 250 students attending three UNRWA schools, alongside the 350 trainees affected at the Kalandia Training Centre.

UN chief condemns violations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the breach of the UN’s inviolable premises in occupied East Jerusalem, including the attempt to forcibly enter three UNRWA schools.

“The use of tear gas and sound bombs in educational environments while students are learning is both unnecessary and unacceptable,” said the Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

“This is a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law, including obligations concerning the privileges and immunities of the UN and its personnel,” he added.

Mr. Dujarric emphasised that Israel’s internal legal provisions do not alter its international legal obligations and cannot justify their breach.

Lebanon: Tensions ease along the Blue Line of separation

In northern Lebanon, Tuesday marked the deadline for the Israel Defense Forces’ withdrawal south of the Blue Line, alongside the parallel deployment of Lebanese Armed Forces to positions in southern Lebanon, under the cessation of hostilities agreement reached between Israel and Hezbollah leaders on 26 November 2024.

UN peacekeepers report that Lebanese troops continue their deployment across southern Lebanon with active support from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while displaced families are gradually returning to their homes.

Lebanese troops continue to dispose of “unauthorised weapons” abandoned during the conflict in UNIFIL’s area of operations, said Mr. Dujarric.

Call for stability

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, Force Commander of UNIFIL urged both parties to honour ceasefire commitments to ensure communities in southern Lebanon and northern Israel can feel safe again following the weeks of deadly fighting last year.

The UN remains committed to supporting all parties in upholding their obligations, Mr. Dujarric affirmed.

