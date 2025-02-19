BRIEFING NOTES: Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 18 February 2025

Subject: Democratic Republic of the Congo

The situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is deteriorating sharply, resulting in serious human rights violations and abuses, such as summary executions, including of children, and conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence. There have also been attacks on hospitals and humanitarian warehouses, as well as threats against the judiciary.

The Rwanda-backed M23 advance to South Kivu has plunged the region into a complex security and humanitarian crisis, provoking population displacement.

Our Office has confirmed cases of summary execution of children by M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week. We are also aware that children were in possession of weapons. We call on Rwanda and M23 to ensure that human rights and international humanitarian law are respected. We are also documenting cases of ill treatment, conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence, child and forced recruitment, intimidation and death threats.

Additionally, we have received information about arbitrary arrests and detentions, degrading treatment and alleged forced returns of Congolese young men fleeing violence in neighbouring countries.

Following the prison break from Kabare and Bukavu central prisons on 14 February, we have received protection requests from victims and witnesses. They fear retaliation from escapees, given their active participation in the trials against some of these prisoners convicted of grave human rights violations and abuses - some of which amount to international crimes. We also have concerns for the safety of lawyers and other judicial staff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We have also received reports that journalists, human rights defenders and members of civil society organisations have been threatened, and forced to leave the area. Others are still stuck in Bukavu and Goma, and expressed fear for their safety, due to their active engagement for human rights, and their denunciation of violations and abuses committed by Rwanda and M23 in various territories of eastern DRC.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk calls on Rwanda and M23 to protect all individuals in territories under their control.

He expresses his horror at the events unfolding in South and North Kivu, and the impact this is having on civilians. The violence must stop immediately. All parties must respect international humanitarian law, in particular regarding the protection of civilians and human rights law, and resume dialogue within the framework of the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

The risks of this spilling over into an even deeper and wider conflict are frighteningly real and will have even more devastating consequences for civilians.

© Scoop Media

