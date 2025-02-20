Ukraine: Three Years Of War Reverses Progress For Women And Girls

19 February 2025

Russia’s full-scale invasion has forced more than 1.8 million women to flee their homes within Ukraine, while nearly 6.7 million require humanitarian assistance.

More than 3,799 women and 289 girls have been killed, though the real toll is believed to be significantly higher.

“The full-scale war has pushed an entire generation of Ukrainian women backwards,” said Sabine Freizer Gunes, UN WomenRepresentative in the country.

“They are facing heightened exposure to gender-based violence; rising unemployment; decreased decision-making power; greater domestic burdens; and a severe mental health crisis,” she explained.

Stressed out

Gender-based violence has surged by 36 per cent since 2022, driven in part by conflict-related stress, UN Women reported. In parallel, depression rates among women and girls have worsened.

On the economic front, opportunities have shrunk. By 2024, less than half of displaced women had jobs whilst the gender pay gap doubled since the beginning of the war.

Meanwhile, the burden of unpaid care, from cooking to caring for children, has intensified as childcare services centres have closed and services dwindled. Women spent an average of 56 hours a week on childcare in 2024, up from 49 hours before the war.

Leaders of humanitarian recovery

Despite these hardships, Ukrainian women are leading humanitarian responses and driving economic resilience.

Women have assumed key roles as aid workers, community leaders and entrepreneurs. Today, one in every two businesses in Ukraine is founded by a woman.

Women are also entering traditionally male-dominated sectors such as security, transportation and demining.

“Donors’ support to Ukrainian women-led organizations and programmes is crucial so they can continue promoting gender equality, women’s rights and leadership,” said Ms. Gunes.

“Women’s full engagement will be essential to rebuild Ukraine as a gender-equal and gender-responsive society,” she added.

Support and call for action

In 2024 alone, UN Women supported more than 180,000 women and girls affected by the war through initiatives under the Women Peace and Humanitarian Fund.

The agency provides life-saving humanitarian aid, psychosocial and legal support, protection services and programmes to strengthen women’s economic independence.

Four years on since the beginning of the war, UN Women is working to ensure that women are included in decision-making and recovery efforts, advocating for legal reforms to secure equal rights and representation.

Overnight attack on Odesa

The UN aid coordination office in Ukraine, OCHA, reported that an attack on Odesa City in the small hours of Wednesday morning had injured a number of civilians, including a child.

Local authorities say the attack left a large residential area without electricity and heating, affecting at least 160,000 people – in the midst of winter.

“Multiple apartment buildings were damaged, as well as a children’s hospital, and a kindergarten. For our part, we are providing emergency shelter materials, hot meals, psychosocial support, legal aid, and child protection services,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.,

Medical teams are conducting quick health checks and distributing medicines, while schools will remain closed until power and heating are restored.

In the southern city of Kherson aid workers are continuing to respond to an attack that took place on 17 February, and damaged a critical energy facility. 2,500 residents were left without electricity, heating, and water.

