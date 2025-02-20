Small Malaita Constituents Urged To Report Illegal Activities Relating To CDF

Constituents of Small Malaita Constituency (SMC) are being urged to come forward to report illegal activities linking to the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme.

Deputy Director (Supervising) of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Gabriel Manetiva made the call during a series of awareness conducted by MRD on the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 for communities in the constituency last week.

“While the government through MRD continues to implement the CDF programme in compliance with the new CDF Act 2023, it is also important for constituents, communities and every one of you to take the responsibility to report illegal activities to the Ministry or responsible authorities to ensure offenders are brought to justice,” he said.

“I believe there are people out there who saw such unlawful doings not only in SMC but across the 50 constituencies with regards to CDF programs and who are affected by these wrongdoers. Do the right thing. Come forward and speak to MRD.

Mr Manetiva said formal complaints with solid evidences are encouraged adding that such information or thorough reports will assist the MRD and responsible authorities in their investigations.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement on the 5th of January 2024.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are; to strengthen good governance; to ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and to promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

“The time for change is now, and we must comply to the new CDF legislation to avoid fronting legal consequences,” Mr Manetiva cautioned.

“This does not only apply for SMC constituents, but this law applies to all constituents across the 50 constituencies,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Manetiva highlighted that whatever offence (s) committed by a recipient (s) of the CDF after the commencement date will subject to penalties adding this does not only apply to constituents but Members of Parliament (MPs) and Public Officers are also subject to legal consequences if they commit an offence (s).

The CDF Act 2023 specific penalties are as follows;

A Member of Parliament (MP), or a public officer or a fund (CDF) recipient commits an office if he or she:

• Misappropriates any funds or assets from the fund; or

• Advances materials and cash from a supplier without prior approval from the responsible ministry; or

• Fraudulently converts project assets or materials to his own use or to the use of some other person; or

• Deliberately victimises non-voters by excluding them from receiving Constituency Development Funds projects and funds without justifiable grounds; or

• Assists or causes a person to misappropriate or apply the funds otherwise than in the manner provided in this Act and Regulations.

The CDF Act 2023 also indicates maximum penalties as follow;

• For a Member of Parliament – $100,000 penalty units or 5 years imprisonment, or both.

• For a public officer – $50,000 penalty units or 3 years imprisonment, or both.

• For a fund recipient – $5,000 penalty units or 3 years imprisonment, or both.

Mr Manetiva said it is more important to comply than to face hefty penalties.

He further clarified that we (constituents) should not be fearful of the law as it is there to act as a guide to our conduct in working with and applying the CDF in our development processes.

The series of awareness which was part of MRD’s ongoing program was conducted in collaboration with the SMC office with the sole determination to elevate and foster better understanding of and educate people on the new CDF legislation.

Sessions were held at Afio Station, Paeni community, Fouele community and Pulu community from 10th – 14th February, 2025.

Chiefs, community leaders, church leaders, and constituents represented their respective villages at the awareness sessions.

The awareness also coincided with Honourable Member of Parliament (MP), Rick Hou and his constituency office team first constituency tour for this year.

Communities welcomed the new changes specified in the CDF Act 2023 and supported its implementation.

They also expressed profound gratitude to the MRD and SMC office collective effort in delivering the series of awareness in the constituency.

Mr Manetiva on behalf of MRD also expresses appreciation to the Member of Parliament for SMC, Hon. Rick Hou and his constituency office for supporting this awareness program in his constituency.

Mr. Manetiva also thanked communities and constituents who were part of the sessions for their participation and everyone involved which ensued in the success of the awareness programs.

He said by reaching out and sharing the right information to our people who are mostly the beneficiaries of this law will help them understand it and as well apply it in their association with the CDF and the application of it in our constituencies.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Terry Honimae on behalf of Hon. Hou, MP and the constituency office acknowledged MRD for accepting the invitation to carry out the awareness in SMC.

“We fully support this new law and we will try our very best to comply with the provisions of this new Act, to ensure a smooth and impartial implementation of the CDF programme in our communities to enhance rural livelihoods.

“We want to make sure that the implementation of CDF is fair, inclusive and just,” Mr Honimae said.

CDO Honimae emphasised that partnership is the only way forward for SMC, adding the responsibility now is on all constituents to work together, especially with the Constituency office, village committees, community leaders, and the Member of Parliament for the advancement of the constituency.

“To fulfill and achieve our development goals, we must work together and comply with the new CDF legislation,” he said.

