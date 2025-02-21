Central African Republic Faces Ongoing Challenges Ahead Of Elections

Valentine Rugwabiza condemned the incident early last week, calling on Central African authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Bordering South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the region – larger than Switzerland – has been a hotspot of conflict due to its strategic importance, intercommunal tensions and civil strife.

Troubled past

CAR has been grappling with conflict since 2012, as fighting between the mostly Christian anti-Balaka militia and the mainly Muslim Séléka rebel coalition left thousands dead and many more dependent on aid.

In 2013, armed groups seized the capital and then President François Bozizé was forced to flee. After a brief period of reduced violence in 2015, and elections held in 2016, fighting intensified again.

Peace talks got underway in early 2019 under the auspices of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR, led by the African Union (AU) with UN support. The deal was agreed in Khartoum, but formally signed in CAR’s capital, Bangui.

Elections: Opportunities or risks?

With local, legislative and presidential elections scheduled for 2025, Ms. Rugwabiza noted that the upcoming electoral cycle represents a key opportunity where “safe, transparent and inclusive elections” could “contribute towards addressing roots causes of recurring conflict in the CAR”.

Progress has been recorded in electoral preparations, with voter list revisions successfully conducted in 11 out of 20 prefectures.

MINUSCA supported the process, ensuring that 98 percent of registration centres were operational, allowing over 570,000 new voters to register.

However, security challenges persist, and 58 voter registration centres remain closed.

Security: Still precarious

Despite some improvements, instability persists in CAR, particularly in border areas where armed groups exploit mining sites and transhumance corridors.

Ms. Rugwabiza noted that the ongoing conflict in Sudan has further complicated security dynamics, necessitating strengthened cross-border cooperation.

She highlighted the recent inauguration of CAR’s first multiservice border post in Bembéré, constructed with MINUSCA support, a milestone in border security efforts.

Challenges in the peace process

Six years after the signing of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, nine of the 14 signatory armed groups have disbanded. However, some factions remain active, undermining peace efforts.

“There is an urgent need for increased political mobilisation, particularly from guarantors, namely the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States to facilitate the return of those armed groups leaders and subsequent long-term disarmament,” Ms. Rugwabiza stressed.

Additionally, she called on CAR authorities to accelerate the operationalisation of the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission (TJRRC), emphasising the importance of transitional justice and accountability for victims.

Security sector reform

Security sector reform also remains central to CAR’s stabilisation. Ms. Rugwabiza acknowledged recent progress, including the establishment of a military tribunal in Bouar.

However, “the recruitment of former self-defence group members outside regulatory frameworks risks reversing security gains,” she cautioned, urging proper oversight.

Human rights violations remain a pressing concern and while the recent passage of a national law to protect human rights defenders marks a positive step, Ms. Rugwabiza called on the Government to take decisive action against impunity.

Women entrepreneurs driving recovery

Addressing ambassadors via videolink, Portia Deya Abazene, President of the Federation of Women Entrepreneurs of CAR, highlighted the role of women in driving the country’s economic recovery.

She noted that despite legal frameworks guaranteeing equality, women in CAR represent only 15.5 percent of business owners in some sectors.

In the past two years, her organization has facilitated training for more than 2,700 women who received education in leadership, digital marketing and finance.

“The CAR cannot reach its full potential as long as more than 51 per cent of its population – I'm referring to women – remain marginalised,” she said.

International support needed

Looking ahead, Ms. Rugwabiza emphasised that “the allocation of timely and adequate resources remains critical to consolidate security gains and translate them into concrete improvements in the lives of the Central African people.”

With elections on the horizon and security threats persisting, MINUSCA’s role remains vital in supporting CAR’s path to stability.

However, without continued political and financial backing, the country’s hard-fought progress risks being reversed.

