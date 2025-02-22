Nearly 148,000 In Gaza Receive Cash Aid

Since the ceasefire on 19 January, some 138,000 Palestinians have benefited from cash assistance, including people with disabilities and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that market conditions across Gaza have improved since the ceasefire took effect. Goods are reportedly less expensive, and more commodities are available.

Diet diversity improving

Furthermore, for the first time since July, children under age five and pregnant and breastfeeding women have a more diverse diet. They are consuming more fruit, vegetables, eggs and dairy products.

Humanitarians also continue to provide shelter support to people in Gaza, with the UN Palestine refugee agency, UNRWA, distributing tents, tarpaulins, blankets, mattresses, clothes and kitchen items to thousands of families hosted in 120 shelters.

West Bank hostilities

Meanwhile, OCHA remains concerned by Israeli forces’ ongoing operations in the northern part of the West Bank which began on 21 January, the longest there since the early 2000s.

OCHA warned that settler violence also continues. Between 11 and 17 February, the agency documented 34 incidents – an average of almost five per day – involving settlers and resulting in casualties or property damage.

In one incident, Israeli settlers severed agricultural water pipes in the Tulkarm governorate, affecting the livelihoods of a dozen Palestinian farmers.

During the same period, nearly 40 Palestinians were displaced near Al Maniya village in Bethlehem following recurrent attacks from Israeli settlers over the past year.

Access restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities continue to hinder Palestinians’ movement, affecting access to markets, workplaces, emergency services and health and educational facilities.

OCHA has documented the displacement of almost 2,300 Palestinians, including 1,100 children, across the West Bank since the start of 2023 due to heightened settler violence and access restrictions by Israeli authorities.

In other developments:

Ensure return of human remains

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports that the remains of an Israeli hostage in Gaza, Shiri Bibas, which were due to be returned on Thursday alongside her children's remains, are still missing.

The Secretary-General “stresses the imperative to respect the dignity of the deceased and to ensure their remains are returned to their families in accordance with international humanitarian law and human rights law,” he said.

He underlined that every release must be carried out with the utmost dignity and in line with humanitarian principles.

The Secretary-General renewed his appeal to the parties to abide by all their commitments and continue the full implementation of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

