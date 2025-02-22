DR Congo Crisis: Occupation Blocks UN Mission From Protecting Civilians

These operational challenges have been exacerbated by ongoing mis- and disinformation campaigns that are misinforming the public of the UN peacekeepers’ role, said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in the DRC and head of the peacekeeping mission in the country, MONUSCO, briefing the press at UN Headquarters via video-link from the DRC.

However, the mission remains driven to discharge its mandate and is currently protecting hundreds of thousands of displaced people in eastern DRC, with the recent arrival of the Force Commander in Beni demonstrating that determination, she said.

Ongoing peacekeeping efforts

Despite challenges, the UN mission continues to support the DRC and its armed forces, Ms. Keita said. That includes, in recent weeks, MONUSCO’s response to attacks by the CODECO armed group and its establishment of two bases to protect civilians.

MONUSCO has a core mandate, under international law, to protect unarmed individuals seeking refuge in its posts, Ms. Keita explained. That includes 1,400 people facing high risks – many being women and children – following the fall of Goma in January.

“However, the current situation is unsustainable,” she warned, citing challenges of continuing to provide shelter and basic supplies to those under its protection.

Remaining steadfast in maintaining the civilians’ security, MONUSCO urgently called for a safe, dignified and internationally supported solution for the transfer of these individuals to an alternative, secure location in full respect of their rights and choices, she said.

Call for ceasefire

Reiterating a call for an immediate ceasefire, she called on Rwanda to end its support for the M23 and to respect the territorial integrity of the DRC.

She also urged all armed groups in Ituri to immediately stop their atrocities against civilians and condemned the brutal attacks by the ADF armed group in the eastern region.

In addition, the MONUSCO chief called on all armed groups to lay down their arms and stop seizing communities.

“There is no military solution that will end this suffering,” she said.

Only a political solution and dialogue can resolve this conflict, Ms. Keita said, pledging MONUSCO and the UN’s support towards those ends. Women must be included in forging peace, she said, adding that “their voices must be heard.”

Security Council to vote on draft

The Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution related to the DRC this afternoon, she said, noting that it was anticipated that the 15-member organ would adopt it unanimously.

She said the Luanda and Nairobi processes and other African-led efforts must guide the way to peace.

Above all, peace and security in the DRC requires an end to the conflict, she said.

Appeal for support

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, launched an appeal on Friday for $40.4 million to deliver protection and assistance to 275,000 internally displaced people in South Kivu, North Kivu, Maniema and Tanganyika provinces of the DRC as well as to support a potential influx of 258,000 refugees, asylum-seekers, and returnees in neighbouring countries, including Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

“UNHCR said there is an urgent need for shelter, food and latrines as well as relocation of the new arrivals to other sites to address overcrowding,” Mr. Dujarric said. “UNHCR and its partners are stepping up assistance, distributing warm meals and water to new arrivals. They need all sorts of relief supplies.”

Clashes hinder humanitarian access

In South Kivu, humanitarian partners have also raised concerns that ongoing clashes in Uvira are hindering access, including the movement of ambulances, while hospitals are reporting daily casualties among civilians, the UN Spokesperson said.

At the same time, in the Kalehe territory, fighting has forced more than 50,000 people to flee over the past week, many to Burundi, he said.

Since February, more than 40,000 Congolese nationals – the majority of whom are women and children – have arrived in Burundi seeking protection there, he added.

