Ukraine: Guterres Says ‘Enough Is Enough’ As War Reaches The Three-year Mark

“On this tragic occasion, I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace – one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and resolutions of the General Assembly,” António Guterres said in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the UN.

“Enough is Enough,” he said. “After three years of death and destruction, I once again call for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities.”

The Secretary-General said he welcomes all efforts to a just and inclusive peace, adding that the UN stands ready to support these initiatives.

