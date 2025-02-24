6PAC+ Calls For Urgent Action: ISWG-GHG 18 Confirms Majority Support For A Universal Maritime Levy

With 51 co-sponsoring nations and growing backing from Africa, Latin America, and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the levy+GFS (Greenhouse Gas Fuel Standard) remains the most widely supported proposal heading into MEPC 83. This reinforces the urgent need for decisive action to prevent further delays in implementing meaningful emissions reductions.

"ISWG-GHG 18 is a test of IMO’s credibility. Without a universal levy, IMO’s climate targets are meaningless. This is the fastest, most effective, and lowest-cost way to ensure a just and equitable transition, where no one is left behind. Delays cost lives. The time for action is now."

– Ambassador Albon Ishoda, Marshall Islands Special Envoy for Maritime Decarbonization

Ensuring Revenues Serve the Most Vulnerable

Central to discussions at ISWG-GHG 18 was the issue of how revenues from a GHG pricing mechanism will be distributed. The 6PAC+ alliance has made it clear: any market-based measure must directly benefit the countries most affected by climate change and support a just transition.

"For Tuvalu, climate change is not a distant threat—it is an immediate reality. Our shores are disappearing, our communities are at risk, and yet the world continues to delay action. The shipping industry must not be exempt from its responsibility. A universal greenhouse gas levy is not just about reducing emissions; it is about survival, about justice. The revenues from this levy must be directed toward those on the frontlines—the nations facing existential threats due to emissions they did not create. Anything less is immoral and unacceptable. The time for bold and decisive action is now."

The urgency of this issue was echoed by Pacific representatives at ISWG-GHG 18:

"If you can't save Tuvalu, this dot on the map, then you certainly can't save the world." – Taasi Pitoi

"For the Pacific islands, it's a question of survival." – Lloyd Fikiasi, representative of Vanuatu

The broad consensus at ISWG-GHG 18 was that revenues should support the transition to zero-emission shipping, with clear provisions for capacity building, port infrastructure, and seafarer training. Additionally, the disproportionate impacts on food security for SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) must be accounted for in revenue allocation—a demand the 6PAC+ alliance will continue to push forward at MEPC 83.

Rejecting Half-Measures That Undermine Ambition

Despite strong majority support for a levy, attempts to introduce new compromise mechanisms—such as credit trading schemes—failed to gain traction. These proposals add complexity without ensuring certainty for investment in alternative fuels and fall short of the ambition needed to meet the IMO’s Revised 2023 Strategy.

MEPC 83 Must Deliver

With ISWG-GHG 18 setting the stage for a final decision, the 6PAC+ alliance will continue to demand that MEPC 83 enacts a universal levy that accelerates the shipping sector’s transition while ensuring that revenues are used to protect the world’s most vulnerable nations.

"The Pacific and Caribbean nations have spoken—climate-vulnerable states cannot afford delays or diluted solutions. The levy remains the most ambitious, effective, and fair path forward. We urge all IMO member states to stand with us at MEPC 83."

