Police Units Need Strong Support Says UN Peacekeeping Chief

27 February 2025

The head of UN peacekeeping operations on Thursday called for more investment in the UN Police service, highlighting the mounting challenges officers face in conflict affected regions.

Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Peace Operations chief, emphasised that UN Police are critical to sustaining peace, operating in increasingly difficult conditions, in the face of organized crime, corruption, human rights violations and weak institutions.

“Each of us here in this Chamber – Member States, Council members, host countries, and military, police and financial contributors – have a stake in the success of peacekeeping operations,” he said.

“This is never truer than at times like these, when multilateralism is facing significant headwinds,” he added, urging sustained effort to ensure peacekeeping remains relevant and responsive to today’s challenges.

Bridging the gap

Mr. Lacroix noted that the gap between peacekeeping mandates and operational realities has grown, stating that efforts under the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P+) initiative have helped narrow it, improving the effectiveness of police components in UN missions.

In the Central African Republic (CAR) for instance, UN Police are strengthening national security forces to protect civilians and uphold the rule of law, while in disputed Abyei, they have been instrumental in implementing a strategy to support rule of law to address governance challenges between Sudan and South Sudan.

The UN is also enhancing police training and operations.

A revised UN Police Commanders Course was piloted recently in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, and a collaboration with the Elsie Initiative has improved gender-sensitive living areas in field missions, encouraging more women to serve.

Technology and innovation

Mr. Lacroix further highlighted the importance of technology and innovation in peacekeeping, which have enhanced situational awareness and coordination across missions.

“Through A4P+, we are better placed to address today’s challenges and improve the lives of the people we serve,” he said, calling for greater investment in police training, capacity-building and resources.

Making a difference

UN Police Adviser Faisal Shahkar highlighted the work of UN Police in making a tangible difference in host countries by building local capacities and reinforcing the rule of law.

“In South Sudan, UNMISS Police, with specialized support from the UN Standing Police Capacity, elaborated an integrated strategic election security support plan providing essential technical advice to enhance security preparations for future elections in the country,” he said.

He noted also capacity building initiatives by UNMISS Police for South Sudanese women officers to enhance their skills to assume leadership positions.

Mis- and disinformation risks

Despite these successes, trust between UN missions, host governments, and local populations remains a challenge, particularly due to misinformation and disinformation, Mr. Shakhar said.

“Although our footprint may be smaller today than when I last briefed you [in November 2023], the United Nations Police’s tasks and responsibilities remain complex,” he said, calling on Member States for sustained leadership and continued political engagement.

Impact on the ground

Ambassadors also heard briefings from the heads of police components of the UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic – MINUSCA, and in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Commissioner Christophe Bizimungu highlighted MINUSCA’s police efforts in stepping up efforts to ensure security ahead of the 2025 elections, supporting local security forces in preventing electoral violence, particularly against women.

It is also tackling rising hate crimes against the Muslim community in Haut Mbomou, where armed Azande militias pose a growing threat, as well as addressing seasonal livestock farming-related violence, deploying specialised units to prevent conflicts.

UNFICYP Senior Police Adviser Xu Mingzhu, informed Council members of the Mission’s police role in preventing conflict and building trust, particularly through enhanced cooperation between Republic of Cyprus Police and Turkish Cypriot Police.

The Mission is supporting exchange of information through joint contacts, while also helping ensure the safety of the buffer zone and facilitating civilian activities.

