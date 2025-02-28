Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Chief Deeply Troubled By Thailand’s Deportation Of Uyghurs To China

Friday, 28 February 2025, 7:03 pm
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

27 February, 2025

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said the deportation on Thursday of 40 ethnic Uyghurs -- who have been held in Thailand for over 11 years -- to China is a clear violation of international human rights laws and standards.

“This violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return,” the High Commissioner said.

The principle of non-refoulement is contained in Article 3 of the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to which Thailand is a party, in Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as Thailand’s own domestic legislation.

“My Office has urged, repeatedly, the Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to these individuals in need of international protection,” said Türk. “It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned.

“It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards.”

The men, who were part of a larger group, have been held in poor conditions at a number of immigration detention facilities in Thailand since March 2014. Five have died in custody. Eight are believed to remain in detention.

“The Thai authorities must ensure there are no further deportations and the remaining members of the group, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, being held in Thailand are fully protected in accordance with their obligations under international law,” the UN Human Rights Chief said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN Human Rights Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 