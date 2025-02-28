UN Human Rights Chief Deeply Troubled By Thailand’s Deportation Of Uyghurs To China

27 February, 2025

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said the deportation on Thursday of 40 ethnic Uyghurs -- who have been held in Thailand for over 11 years -- to China is a clear violation of international human rights laws and standards.

“This violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return,” the High Commissioner said.

The principle of non-refoulement is contained in Article 3 of the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to which Thailand is a party, in Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as well as Thailand’s own domestic legislation.

“My Office has urged, repeatedly, the Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to these individuals in need of international protection,” said Türk. “It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned.

“It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards.”

The men, who were part of a larger group, have been held in poor conditions at a number of immigration detention facilities in Thailand since March 2014. Five have died in custody. Eight are believed to remain in detention.

“The Thai authorities must ensure there are no further deportations and the remaining members of the group, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, being held in Thailand are fully protected in accordance with their obligations under international law,” the UN Human Rights Chief said.

