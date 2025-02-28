$2.5 Billion Plan To Deliver Aid To 11 Million People In DR Congo

27 February 2025

Humanitarians are calling for $2.54 billion to support operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid ongoing attacks by M23 rebels in the east and a severe funding shortfall.

The 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the DRC, announced on Thursday, aims to deliver lifesaving assistance to 11 million Congolese, including 7.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – among the highest displacement figures globally.

Overall, some 21.2 million Congolese are affected by multiple crises, notably armed conflict, natural disasters, and epidemics.

Multidimensional crises

The HRP was launched in the DRC capital Kinshasa by the Government and humanitarian partners.

It comes as the country is facing unprecedented multidimensional crises, characterized by three major destabilizing factors: a spiral of violence spreading from Ituri to Tanganyika provinces; the presence of M23 rebels who now control key areas of North Kivu and South Kivu, where humanitarian needs are immense, and a major funding crisis that threatens humanitarian response.

“All warning signals are flashing red. Yet, despite immense challenges, humanitarian action continues to prove its effectiveness in saving lives every day,” said Bruno Lemarquis, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC.

“We must adapt to keep delivering this vital aid without ever compromising the fundamental principles that guide humanitarian action: neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity,” he added.

Support for families

Humanitarians said response this year aims to meet the most urgent needs and alleviate suffering through swift and effective assistance, adapted to the conditions on the ground.

The HRP includes treating 1.5 million children suffering from acute malnutrition, providing access to safe drinking water for five million people, and combating outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, measles, and Mpox.

The plan will also support the return of displaced families, restoration of livelihoods, and preparedness for climate-related shocks. Furthermore, in a context marked by extreme violence, protecting civilians and the most vulnerable – especially women and children – remains a top priority in all they do.

However, operations are threatened by a sharp decline in financial support.

‘At a crossroads’

Last year, humanitarians received a record $1.3 billion in funding, allowing them to reach 7.1 million in the DRC. Leading donor the United States covered 70 per cent of the funding. Washington announced in January that it was freezing all foreign aid payments for at least 90 days.

“We stand at a crossroads. Without increased international mobilization, humanitarian needs will skyrocket, regional stability will be further jeopardized and our capacity to respond will be severely compromised,” Mr. Lemarquis said.

The humanitarians called on the Congolese Government, the international community, and national and international humanitarian partners for a collective surge of solidarity to implement the plan with the necessary resources, access, and support.

“Humanitarian assistance is essential to save lives. However, it is not the solution,” said Mr. Lemarquis.

“Real solutions are, above all, political and require targeted, sustainable actions to address the root causes of the conflicts.”

Peacekeeping chief visits DRC

In related developments, the head of UN Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, arrived in the DRC capital Kinshasa on Thursday.

Accompanied by a delegation from the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, MONUSCO, he had discussions with Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka and other top officials responsible for Interior Affairs, Defense and Foreign Affairs.

Talks focused on the security situation in the east, as well as the ongoing diplomatic and political efforts aimed at achieving an immediate cessation of hostilities in North Kivu and South Kivu.

Mr. Lacroix advocated for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), particularly with respect to the territorial integrity of the DRC and an end to the M23 offensive.

The Council unanimously adopted the resolution last Friday, calling for the Rwanda-backed rebel movement to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from areas it controls, and fully reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in Congolese territory.

