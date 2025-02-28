World News In Brief: Famine In Sudan, Gaza Polio Campaign Continues, West Bank Update, Kenyan Officer Killed In Haiti

He warned in a statement issued by his spokesperson that this further escalation of the battle for the country between Government troops and their former RSF allies, deepens the fragmentation of Sudan and risks entrenching the crisis even further.

Sudan is in the grip of a catastrophic crisis as “bloodshed, displacement and famine are engulfing the country,” he said earlier at the opening of the latest UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva.

Preserving the nation’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity remains crucial for a sustainable resolution and long-term stability in Sudan and the wider region.

The Secretary-General also condemned the persistent violence against civilians perpetrated by both sides of the conflict – including ethnically motivated attacks – with Sudanese civilians paying the highest price for the ongoing war.

His Personal Envoy for the Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, is actively engaging the warring parties and relevant stakeholders to secure a cessation of hostilities, protect civilians, ensure humanitarian access, and promote de-escalation, the UN chief’s statement said.

Gaza and the West Bank: Health campaigns and humanitarian relief

In Gaza, the emergency polio outbreak response continues, with a mass vaccination campaign which began on Saturday scheduled to run until 26 February.

The novel oral polio vaccine is set to be administered to more than 591,000 children under the age of 10, targeting those previously missed, in order to close immunity gaps and halt the outbreak.

“Over 261,000 children in Gaza received their polio vaccine on the first day of the campaign, despite all challenges,” noted a representative of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Since the ceasefire took effect, UN humanitarian partners have distributed tents, sealing materials, and tarpaulins to families - particularly in northern Gaza.

Additionally, over 80,000 children have been screened for malnutrition, and thousands of families have received hygiene kits and water supplies.

OCHA emphasised that sustaining these humanitarian efforts will require continued international funding and a lasting ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Monday the ceasefire has enabled it to reach one million people across Gaza with food assistance, including fresh bread, hot meals and cash support, while preparing to extend its reach further across both Gaza and the West Bank.

West Bank turmoil continues

Nevertheless, OCHA has confirmed that Israeli forces continue operations in northern areas of the West Bank, with reports of home demolitions in the Tulkarm refugee camp adding to displacement and destruction.

Mr. Guterres called for “a permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and “the dignified release of all remaining hostages”.

Kenyan police officer killed in a Haiti anti-gang operation

A Kenyan police officer serving with the Security Council-backed Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti died on Sunday after sustaining injuries during an anti-gang operation in the lower Artibonite region, marking the mission’s first casualty.

The officer was wounded during a security operation in Pont Sonde, as part of efforts to curb escalating gang violence. In a statement, the MSS confirmed the death, expressing condolences to his family and colleagues.

Mr. Guterres also reacted to the news, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the officer’s death and extended his sympathies to “the family of the police officer, the people and Government of Kenya, and of course all of his colleagues in the MSS.”

The tragic incident comes amid worsening insecurity in Haiti, where gangs control large parts of the country.

Speaking in Geneva, Mr. Guterres underscored the severity of the crisis. “In Haiti, we are seeing massive human rights violations – including more than a million people displaced, and children facing a horrific increase in sexual violence and recruitment into gangs,” he said.

To address the crisis, the Secretary-General announced plans to propose new measures to the Security Council, including strengthening support for the MSS, the Haitian National Police, and Haitian authorities.

“A durable solution requires a political process – led and owned by the Haitian people – that restores democratic institutions through elections,” he added.

The officer’s death highlights the growing dangers facing international forces deployed to stabilise the country.

