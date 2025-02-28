Colombia – UN Report Urges State To Protect Civilians And Their Rights Amid Ongoing Violence By Armed Groups

GENEVA (24 February 2025) – Violence perpetrated by non-State armed groups and criminal organisations in Colombia continues to blight people’s lives and rip apart the social fabric of communities across the country, according to a report published today by the UN Human Rights Office.

The report, which covers 2024, details how armed groups use violence to exert control over the population, furthering their own economic interests and undermining governance. The situation disproportionately affects Indigenous Peoples, Afro-descendant communities and peasants.

“The escalation of fighting in the Catatumbo region since mid-January, where more than 52 people were killed and tens of thousands forcibly displaced, highlights the ongoing suffering of civilians caught in the midst of violence and armed conflict,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk.

“The protection of the population must be central to the Government’s negotiations with non-State armed actors. Ensuring the State is present in the whole of Colombia and has unrestricted access to areas where these groups operate is essential to guarantee everyone’s rights. This includes preventing the recruitment of children under the age of 18 and securing the immediate release of those already under the control of armed groups,” he said.

According to the report, 216 children were recruited by non-State armed groups in 2024, many of them from Indigenous Peoples.

“I urge the authorities to take immediate measures to protect Indigenous Peoples, particularly those at extreme risk due to the ongoing internal armed conflicts,” Türk added.

The UN Human Rights Office verified that 252 people were killed in 72 massacres last year. During that time, a further 89 human rights defenders were also killed.

“I welcome the resumption of the dialogue between the State and civil society on the protection of human rights defenders. However, more is needed to ensure their safety, including of those defending the environment, who face significant risks,” the High Commissioner said.

“More also needs to be done to protect the environment itself. The prompt implementation of the Escazú Agreement is a crucial step,” added Türk, referring to the regional environmental and human rights treaty ratified by Colombia last year.

To accelerate implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, the report urges the authorities to prioritise the protection of civilians as part of their efforts. It also emphasises the need to strengthen governance in a number of regions of the country and to ensure the implementation and coordination of the Government’s security, total peace and dismantling policies.

The report also acknowledges progress in several areas, including towards a comprehensive rural reform, and the work of the transitional justice tribunal established by the Peace Agreement, known as the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (Jurisdicción Especial para la Paz-JEP), to guarantee the rights of victims.

“Recent decisions by the JEP indicting former commanders of the FARC-EP guerrilla and former high-ranking military with crimes against humanity and war crimes are fundamental steps in the fight against impunity in Colombia and in fulfilling the rights of victims to truth and justice,” said Türk.

Ongoing reforms of the security sector, including the police and the intelligence services, to strengthen respect for human rights, transparency and accountability are welcomed in the report, as is the willingness by these institutions to continue cooperating with the UN Human Rights Office in this effort.

The report is due to be presented to the Human Rights Council on 3 March 2025.

To read the full report, pls click here: https://undocs.org/en/A/HRC/58/24

© Scoop Media

