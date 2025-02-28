Regional UN Forum Calls For Targeted And Evidence-based Solutions To Speed Up Sustainable Development Progress

Sustained economic growth in Asia and the Pacific has lifted millions out of poverty. Yet, the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 remains well beyond the region’s grasp as less than a sixth of SDG targets will be met on current trends.

At the opening of the 12th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development today, government officials, civil society, youth and international organization representatives called for prioritized, targeted actions with strong multiplier effects across different sectors so that the region moves closer to as many targets as possible.

“With the technology and finance that drive the world now largely coming from the region, the means to attain sustainable development lie within us. Our commitments must be translated into concrete actions,” urged Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

“This region has immense potential to accelerate SDG progress – through action to harness the power of technology, accelerate the energy transition and transform food systems, driving progress across all the Goals,” said United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in her video remarks. “Use your voice to ensure that the needs and priorities of this region shape action over the coming years.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Asia and the Pacific faces defining challenges, urgent actions needed

With recent years being the warmest on record, the world is rapidly approaching the critical +1.5°C threshold. The consequences — ranging from disruptions in agriculture and health to the increasing frequency of disasters and challenges for human settlements — are set to reshape livelihoods and economies. Delegates at the opening further called for urgent action to mitigate climate change risks and build resilience. This includes an accelerated shift towards renewable energy and regional power systems, integrating cooling solutions into sectoral policies and investing in climate adaptation to safeguard communities.

Additionally, they drew attention to the fundamental demographic shift taking place with increasingly ageing populations, especially in countries still developing. Delegates highlighted the need to invest in future generations: better education, health and youth employment as well as intergenerational collaboration to ensure everyone remain well-integrated into society.

“It is time to move beyond conversations, trust young people with inclusive, innovative and science-based solutions and facilitate intergenerational linking and learning for a cohesive sustainable development agenda,” said Shayal Nand, who presented the Youth Call to Action at the session.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Regional Civil Society Engagement Mechanism, Beena Pallical said, “We call on all states and UN agencies to commit to comprehensive redressal of systemic barriers, centering people and the planet over profits, in line with the principle of equity and inclusivity to realize development justice for a far better world for our tomorrow.”

APFSD serves as a crucial regional platform to shape global development dialogue

Suman Bery, Vice Chair of NITI Aayog of India was elected Chair of the session. He underscored the Forum’s importance as a key platform to review regional progress and discuss sustainable development priorities moving forward at a fast pace.

Over the next four days, Forum participants will undertake an in-depth review of the region’s progress on Sustainable Development Goals 3 (good health and well-being); 5 (gender equality); 8 (decent work and economic growth); 14 (life below water) and 17 (partnership for the Goals). The outcome of the regional Forum will feed into the global High-Level Political Forum in July.

Bob Rae, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council noted that of the 39 countries that will present their Voluntary National Reviews at the High-Level Political Forum in July in New York, 12 are ESCAP members. “This very strong number demonstrates the region’s commitment to evidence-based follow-up and shared learning which is so critical in pursuit of the SDGs,” he said.

ESCAP, ADB and UNDP launch report on advancing a just transition

At the Forum, ESCAP, the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme jointly launched the latest edition of the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report 2025, which highlights the critical need for a just transition to green and blue economies. This is a necessary step to addressing climate change while ensuring sustainable development, but it must be fair and inclusive, creating decent work opportunities and leaving no one behind.

The report reveals that a just transition has the potential to generate millions of new jobs while addressing the risks of disruptions to employment and livelihoods, particularly for workers in carbon-intensive industries, the informal sector and those lacking social protection. It further highlights more than 50 examples of potential solutions and good practices implemented across the region, showcasing how a just transition can be pursued on many fronts as well as scalable and adaptable across diverse national contexts.

© Scoop Media

