Syria: UN Scales Up Aid Deliveries As Regional Fighting Continues

By Vibhu Mishra

26 February 2025

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at a regular news briefing in New York that aid trucks from Türkiye to Idlib via Bab Al-Hawa are continuing to get through with vital assistance to communities in need.

“Yesterday, 43 trucks carrying more than 1,000 metric tonnes of food from the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as blankets, solar lamps and other items provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) crossed the border,” he said.

Since the start of the year, nearly 400 trucks have crossed from Türkiye into Syria – five times the number recorded during the same period last year.

Rehabilitation efforts underway

Across Syria, humanitarian organizations are working to rebuild infrastructure and restore essential services.

In northwest Syria, 350 homes have been rehabilitated since last month, while in Damascus and surrounding rural areas, more than 700 people have received support to repair their damaged homes.

Over the past two weeks, three water stations in Latakia have been restored, providing much-needed access to clean water.

“We and our partners continue to provide this assistance as security, logistical and funding conditions permit,” Mr. Dujarric added.

Despite these efforts, “the toll of destruction remains overwhelming”, he added.

In Aleppo, 34 facilities in former frontline areas have sustained severe damage or complete destruction, requiring urgent rehabilitation to restore healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Hostilities continue

While humanitarian assistance is reaching many communities, the fighting continues to take a toll on civilians and restrict aid access in various regions.

“In eastern Aleppo – including in the vicinity of the Tishreen Dam and the Al-Khafsa water pumping station – and in the south of the country, hostilities have resulted in casualties, as well as restrictions in humanitarian access and movements of people,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Returns top a million

Meanwhile, more than one million displaced Syrians have returned home since the fall of the Assad regime in early December last year, according to a recent update from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The number includes approximately 292,150 Syrian refugees returning from neighbouring countries, including Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt as of 20 February. An additional 829,490 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have also returned to their places of origin.

UNHCR continues to monitor voluntary returns, offering legal counselling, as well as support with transportation, particularly in Jordan.

Inside Syria, the agency is delivering protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees moving home and IDPs, including early recovery interventions.

“In view of the cold winter months and continued electricity shortages, distributions of core relief items and warm winter clothing, as well as urgent shelter repairs, such as new windows and doors, continued to be priority interventions,” UNHCR said.

