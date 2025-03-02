US Aid Cuts Will Make World ‘Less Healthy, Less Safe And Less Prosperous’: Guterres

“These cuts impact a wide range of critical programmes,” he told reporters at the UN Headquarters in New York, highlighting the potential disruption to lifesaving humanitarian work, development projects, counterterrorism efforts and initiatives to combat drug trafficking.

He expressed the UN’s gratitude “for the leading role” the US has played over decades providing overseas aid, highlighting that thanks to US taxpayers’ dollars and other donors, over 100 million people each year receive humanitarian support through UN programmes.

However, the cuts come at a time when global crises are intensifying, leaving millions at risk of hunger, disease and displacement, he said.

“The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world,” Mr. Guterres said.

Millions at risk

In Afghanistan, more than nine million people could lose access to health and protection services, as hundreds of mobile health teams and other critical programmes face suspension.

In northeast Syria, where 2.5 million people require humanitarian assistance, the absence of US funding will have a major impact.

The cuts have been felt already in Ukraine, where cash-based aid that supported one million people in 2024 has been suspended. In South Sudan, funding has run out for programmes assisting refugees fleeing conflict in neighbouring Sudan, creating overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at border areas.

Beyond direct humanitarian relief, the cuts will also severely affect global health and security efforts.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will be forced to halt many counter-narcotics operations, including those targeting the fentanyl crisis and dramatically scale back its activities against human trafficking.

“And funding for many programmes combatting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and cholera have stopped,” Mr. Guterres said.

A vital partnership

Mr. Guterres emphasized that US support has long been central to global humanitarian efforts.

“The generosity and compassion of the American people have not only saved lives, built peace and improved the state of the world. They have contributed to the stability and prosperity that Americans depend on,” he added.

Think again

The Secretary-General urged the US Government to reconsider the funding cuts, warning that reducing America’s humanitarian role would have far-reaching consequences, not only for those in need but also for global stability.

“Going through with these cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe, and less prosperous,” he said, stating that UN agencies stand ready to provide the necessary information and justification for its projects.

“We look forward to working with the United States in this regard,” he added.

Mr. Guterres said the UN would continue to do everything possible to provide lifesaving assistance and diversify funding sources.

“Our absolute priority remains clear. We will do everything we can to provide life-saving aid to those in urgent need,” he said.

“We remain committed to making the global humanitarian effort as efficient, accountable and innovative as possible while continuing to save lives.”

