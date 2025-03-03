PSNA Demands The Government Condemn Israel's Cutting Off Of All Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

PSNA is demanding the government condemn Israel’s cutting off of all humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel announced its latest humanitarian outrage against the Palestinian people of Gaza as it tries to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement it signed with Hamas in January.

“Israel is trying to weasel its way out of the agreement because it doesn’t want to negotiate stage two which requires it to withdraw its troops from Gaza” says PSNA Co National Chair John Minto.

“Israel signed the ceasefire agreement and it must be forced to follow it through.”

“Cutting off humanitarian aid is a blatant war crime and New Zealand must say so without equivocation”

“Our government has been complicit with Israeli war crimes for the past 16 months and has previously refused to condemn Israel’s use of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war”

“It’s time we got off our knees and stood up for international law and United Nations resolutions.”

