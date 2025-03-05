Advancing AI Standards To Support Innovation And Trade

4 March 2025

Regulators and trade officials from APEC member economies are working to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) standards to support interoperability, regulatory alignment and responsible development across the region.

As AI technologies continue to transform industries and societies, discussions at the APEC Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance meeting in Gyeongju last week focused on promoting recognition of AI-related standards to facilitate trade and ensure transparency in the digital economy.

Dr Byung Goo Kang, Chair of the APEC Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in AI standardization, noting that technical alignment can enhance trust in AI systems while reducing regulatory complexity for businesses.

The meeting laid the groundwork for the APEC AI Standards Forum Conference, to be held in August this year, aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation among APEC economies to share information on international standardization, regulatory frameworks and certification systems in AI.

“AI is revolutionizing industries around the world, and with the accelerating development of the technology, standards and conformance assessments to ensure reliability and interoperability are becoming increasingly important,” said Dr Kang.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“At the APEC AI Standards Forum Conference, we will exchange knowledge and best practices on AI standardization, discuss ways to improve interoperability, and build a network of AI-related experts to promote the safe and responsible development of AI,” Dr Kang added.

Members are also strengthening cooperation to develop the next generation of experts in standards and conformance, recognizing the critical role of technical expertise in facilitating trade and regulatory alignment.

A panel discussion at the meeting explored strategies to enhance training programs, institutional support, and international collaboration on capacity-building initiatives. Member economies shared approaches to integrating standardization education into professional development programs.

“As standardization is key to international trade, training and empowering the next generation of professionals is critical to the continued development of standards and conformity assessment. Therefore, enhanced cooperation among APEC economies is essential,” Dr Kang explained.

With businesses and regulators facing evolving market demands, members discussed the importance of harmonizing digital conformity assessment procedures and expanding e-certification to reduce administrative burdens. Strengthening cooperation on digital standards certification among APEC economies will enhance interoperability, improve efficiency, and support trade facilitation.

Discussions at the meeting also emphasized the need to expand Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and explore the impact of digital transformation on standards development. Efforts will focus on enhancing cross-border recognition of conformity assessment systems and aligning digital standards with global frameworks.

Members reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that digital certification systems are consistent with WTO Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreements to promote regulatory coherence.

Members also intensified cooperation on sustainable energy standards to facilitate the transition to low-carbon technologies and renewable energy adoption. They explored ways to align renewable energy standards, expand carbon reduction initiatives, and enhance certification frameworks for clean energy technologies.

Additionally, members highlighted opportunities for greater collaboration with international standardization organizations, such as ISO and IEC, to support the development of global best practices for energy efficiency and sustainability.

“The APEC Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance’s efforts have been instrumental in driving domestic regulatory development. It has played an important role in promoting economic growth and alignment with international standards,” Dr Kang said.

“Now, we need to continue working together to advance AI standardization, digital certification, and sustainable energy standards so that we can build a more resilient and innovative APEC region that supports businesses, consumers, and economies alike,” Dr Kang concluded.

© Scoop Media

