Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani After Patients Abducted From Hospitals In DRC

Geneva, 3 March 2025

We are gravely concerned for the safety and wellbeing of at least 130 sick and wounded men the M23 rebels abducted last week from two hospitals in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fighters of the Rwandan-backed group raided CBCA Ndosho Hospital and Heal Africa Hospital in the night of 28 February, taking 116 patients from CBCA Hospital and 15 others from Heal Africa, on allegations of being DRC army soldiers or members of the pro-Government Wazalendo militia.

It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids and holding them incommunicado in undisclosed locations. It must immediately release them and return them to hospital so that they can continue their medical treatment, and take prompt and concrete steps to ensure an end to such arbitrary and abusive raids.

Under international humanitarian law, which must be respected by all parties in the ongoing conflict, the wounded and sick must be able to receive the medical care and attention they need. Hospitals must be respected and protected in all circumstances, including by refraining from interference with their functioning.

