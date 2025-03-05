Designation Of Ansarallah As A Foreign Terrorist Organization

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

March 4, 2025

Today, the State Department is fulfilling one of President Trump’s first promises upon taking office, and I’m pleased to announce the Department’s designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

As President Trump laid out in Executive Order 14175, “the Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade.”

Since 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as U.S. service members defending freedom of navigation and our regional partners. Most recently, the Houthis spared Chinese-flagged ships while targeting American and allied vessels.

Separately, the United States will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organizations like the Houthis in the name of practicing legitimate international business.

Today’s action taken by the State Department demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, the safety of the American people, and the security of the United States. Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities.

Today’s action is taken pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. FTO designations go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register. Additionally, the Department’s Rewards for Justice program today is announcing a reward offer of up to $15 million and possible re-location for information leading to the disruption of financial mechanisms of Ansarallah. More information on this reward offer, and how to submit tips can be found at https://rewardsforjustice.net/.

