Millions To Celebrate Commonwealth Day On 10 March 2025

Millions of people across the world will celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday, 10 March 2025 with festivals, fairs and faith-based services.

With ‘Together We Thrive’ as its theme, the day will bring together 2.7 billion Commonwealth citizens across the 56 member countries in celebration of their shared values and in pursuit of a common future.

From Tuvalu in the Pacific to Trinidad in the Caribbean to diaspora communities around the world, celebrations will take various forms, with a common thread of unity.

In Cross River state, Nigeria, schoolchildren will come together for special readings, while in Islamabad, Pakistan, young people will gather for a Commonwealth Day-themed Iftar.

In Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, a street parade will mark the occasion, while in Wellington, New Zealand, a special observance will be held in Parliament House. In Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, locals will honour the day with a flag-raising ceremony.

In his message for Commonwealth Day, His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, said:

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship…

“The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

Commonwealth Day Service

The King, along with members of the Royal Family, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, leaders, dignitaries and hundreds of young people, will attend a traditional inter-faith, multi-cultural Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

The service will bring this year’s theme to life through music and readings, featuring voices from across the Commonwealth, including a performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

In her final message for Commonwealth Day, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, who has served since 1 April 2016 and will conclude her tenure on 31 March 2025, said:

“In a world that can so often feel fragile and divided, we gather today in celebration of a union which has endured, evolved, and flourished through the years…

“The ties which bind us are not only those of history, language, or institutions, but of something far greater: a shared commitment to the values which anchor us - peace, justice, and sustainable development.

“These values have been tested, again and again, by the challenges of our era, yet they endure, because they are lived and championed by the extraordinary people of our 56 nations.”

Full week celebrations

Since 1977, Commonwealth Day has been observed every year on the second Monday of March. In recent years, it has grown from a single-day observance to a full week of celebrations.

During the week, the Secretary-General will announce the winners of the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards and Commonwealth Peace Prize to recognise individuals for their exceptional contributions to peace and development.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the executive arm of the association. Working with member countries, the organisation has built a strong track record of achievements, particularly for its pioneering role in climate action, support for small states and youth development.

