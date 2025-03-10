Foreign Funding Influences Questioned In Regional Tobacco Harm Reduction Policies

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today called for greater transparency in global tobacco control governance, citing evidence of external influence in domestic policymaking across Asia-Pacific. The organisation has documented patterns suggesting Bloomberg Philanthropies has exercised inappropriate influence over tobacco harm reduction policies in the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA's Executive Coordinator, expressed concern with what the organisation perceives as ideologically-driven approaches. "When foreign billionaires shape national health policies through strategic funding while excluding regional experts, we must question whether public health remains the priority," Loucas stated.

"Our investigations reveal instances where domestic policies appear directly influenced by external funding priorities rather than evidence-based approaches."

The organisation's concerns extend beyond regional policy influence. In February 2025, CAPHRA joined with ARDT Iberoamerica and CASA Africa in requesting clarification from the UN Special Rapporteur for Harm Reduction regarding comments in their report on tobacco harm reduction. Despite the significance of these inquiries, the coalition has received no response.

"The continued silence from the Special Rapporteur underscores a pattern of dismissing stakeholder concerns when they don't align with predetermined positions," Loucas explained.

CAPHRA highlighted the upcoming COP11 as a critical moment for reasserting national sovereignty in tobacco control policy, emphasising countries that have implemented progressive harm reduction frameworks—such as the Philippines, Japan, and New Zealand.

"Countries with nuanced regulatory frameworks for non-combustible nicotine products have demonstrated that harm reduction and public health protection can coexist," noted Loucas. "At COP11, it's essential that evidence-based approaches receive fair consideration without undue external pressure."

CAPHRA called on all Framework Convention on Tobacco Control member states to critically evaluate policy guidance sources and prioritise evidence-based approaches that acknowledge harm reduction in comprehensive tobacco control strategies.

"It's time to hold global public health institutions to their core mission of protecting health based on science rather than ideology," Loucas concluded.

