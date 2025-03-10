Pacific Island Communities Prepare For Australia Elections

Sydney, Australia– In preparation for the Australian federal elections, Pacific climate activists are working with diaspora communities in Australia to build voter awareness and spotlight climate demands. Last week, 350.org Pacific launched the “Pawa to the Ballot” campaign in Western Sydney, where nearly twenty percent of the country’s Pacific Island population resides.

With Cyclone Alfred battering south-east Queensland and northern NSW, Prime Minister Albanese is focusing on response and recovery, and yet to announce an election date. However, young Pacific Islanders believe that having people prepared to cast an informed vote in the face of increasing climate disasters is crucial.

Jacynta Fa’amau, 350.org Pacific Campaigner says,

“There is a privilege and a responsibility that comes with being a Pacific Islander living in Australia - I am a child of the islands living in a land of constant fossil fuel extraction. But we are constantly reminded of the power our vote holds in deciding what government acts as a neighbour to our islands. Pawa to the Ballot is an effort to ensure that not only do the Pacific Islander diaspora cast their vote in Australia, but that they do so with all the information they need at their disposal.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Last year, the Pacific Climate Warriors staged a protest on the lawns of the Australian parliament, demanding the government reconsider their gas expansion strategy in favour of an accelerated renewable energy build. This federal election, climate advocates will continue the call for a renewable energy transition, with checks in place to ensure all communities are safeguarded.

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Managing Director says,

“Voting in a government that prioritizes climate is the first step. What comes after is just as important. People shouldn’t have to choose between protecting their homelands and putting food on the table, so there needs to be job security when our energy systems transition. First Nations Australians have suffered at the hands of Australia’s coal and gas industry, so there needs to be safeguards that ensure the renewable energy industry doesn’t do the same. The cost of living crisis is devastating, so we need to ensure that renewable energy is affordable and accessible. These are all the things we are creating resources for so our communities know exactly what they deserve when they make their demands of the incoming government.”

The Pawa to the Ballot campaign will aim to distribute election resources, assist with voter accessibility and build climate awareness in Pacific communities across Australia. As Australia is currently bidding to host the 2026 UN climate talks, all eyes will be on the climate policies of the incoming government as a potential COP31 President.

© Scoop Media

