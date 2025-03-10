Solomon Islands To Beat Climate Shocks Through Climate-Smart Actions

Honiara, Solomon Islands, 7 March 2025 – More than 200,000 people, including children, are set to benefit from a new US$7 million (SBD 58.3 million) contribution from the Government of Korea. This funding aims to enhance the country's resilience to climate threats through the development of child-focused and climate-responsive laws, policies, and funding over the next two years.

Among these beneficiaries, over 30,000 people living in East and West Ghoabata in the Guadalcanal Province will have access to upgraded, climate-smart social services and infrastructure as part of this programme.

“I would like to sincerely thank UNICEF and KOICA in this partnership in helping us to achieve our strategy on climate change and at the same time addressing 7 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which was stipulated in our Climate Change and Disaster Risks Management Policy,” said Guadalcanal Provincial Government’s Hon. Premier William Atu.

“I am glad that in this project, children and gender are the primary target in the hard interventions while climate policies, climate finance, and access to climate justice are also addressed.”

Solomon Islands is highly vulnerable to climate change. Rising sea levels in the country pose significant risks to low-lying coastal communities through increased coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion, threatening freshwater supplies and food security. Increased rainfall may lead to more severe flooding during the wet season, endangering flood-prone communities and damaging infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion compromise freshwater supplies, affecting children's health and nutrition. Flooding and storm surges can displace families, disrupt education, damage homes and infrastructure - making it difficult for communities to recover. Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns can lead to food shortages, affecting children's growth and development. Overall, the increasing frequency as well as intensity of climate-related events strain the resilience of communities, making it harder for them to adapt and thrive in the face of ongoing environmental changes.

“Urgent action is needed to address the impacts of climate change. This generous support from the Government of Korea will significantly reduce the vulnerability that communities face,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch. “Integrating climate-smart focus is not just about safeguarding children and their families today, but also about ensuring their resilience and well-being tomorrow.”

The programme will enhance school and health infrastructure to withstand climate shocks, operate with low-carbon solar panels, and access quality water, sanitation and hygiene services which will also be available at household level. It will integrate climate change in education leading to the adoption of green skills amongst especially young people, as well as boost ongoing community access to quality nutrition services.

The programme will also support social protection systems to better adapt to the rapidly changing nature of climate shocks; adapt child protection systems to respond to safeguarding needs before, during, and after climate-related shocks and hazards; and better prepare for climate-related disasters through early warning and information systems.

The two-year programme will be implemented by UNICEF, under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology as well as the Guadalcanal Provincial Government.

