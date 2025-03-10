Occupied Palestinian Territory: Israeli Operations Continue To Have Dire Consequences

7 March 2025

The UN relief agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) reports that Israeli authorities have started demolishing more than 16 buildings in Nur Shams refugee camp, after destroying more than two dozen homes over the past week in the occupied West Bank.

Those displaced are staying at public shelters in Jenin and Tulkarm, with many lacking bare necessities, according to a new assessment from the UN aid coordination office (OCHA).

“Less than half of the people our teams interviewed said they could afford food, with many reducing or skipping meals. Children are also unable to attend school,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the regular daily briefing in New York.

Humanitarian efforts

Since the beginning of the Israeli operation in January, humanitarian partners have been providing life-saving assistance, distributing food parcels and daily meals.

Over 5,000 families have received cash assistance to meet their basic needs, and relief efforts have included the provision of bedding, dignity kits, water storage tanks and mobile latrines in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas.

Access restrictions

Meanwhile, according to OCHA, the closure of the Tayaseer checkpoint since February has severely hampered movement for more than 60,000 Palestinians.

On the first Friday of Ramadan, these restrictions prevented thousands of Palestinian worshippers from reaching holy sites.

While the Israeli authorities have allowed Palestinians access to East Jerusalem and the H2 area of Hebron, they have set up hundreds of metal barriers and imposed restrictions based on age and gender, with the condition that worshippers possess Israeli-issued permits.

OCHA has deployed teams to identify potential protection risks and possible measures for Palestinians to cross, with particular attention to the most vulnerable.

No aid entering Gaza

In Gaza, humanitarian organizations warned on Friday that the closure of all crossings for nearly a week has cut off the flow of critical aid, exacerbating suffering among civilians who have already endured months of hardship.

“It is critical that humanitarian assistance is allowed to enter Gaza without delay,” said Mr. Dujarric.

Under international humanitarian law, Israel, as the occupying power, is required to ensure that people’s essential needs are met, including by facilitating aid into Gaza.

