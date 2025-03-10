Scores Killed In ‘Abhorrent Attack’ On UN Helicopter In South Sudan

By Vibhu Mishra

7 March 2025

More than two dozen members of the South Sudanese military, including an injured General, were also reportedly killed when the UN mission (UNMISS) helicopter came under fire in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

According to news reports, the helicopter later landed safely.

The extraction was being carried out at the request of the signatories to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which was signed as part of a commitment to end the civil war in the country.

It was part of UNMISS’ efforts to help prevent violence in Nasir and de-escalate political tensions, following recent clashes between Government troops of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) and armed youth which caused significant casualties and civilian displacement, according to the Mission.

Call for accountability

“The attack on UNMISS personnel is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Head of UNMISS.

He expressed deep regret over the loss of UNMISS personnel as well as the killing of the military evacuees, “particularly when assurances of safe passage had been received.”

“UNMISS urges an investigation to determine those responsible and hold them accountable,” he added.

Maintain commitments

UNMISS called on all parties to refrain from further violence and for political leaders to urgently resolve tensions through dialogue – ensuring that the security situation in Nasir, and elsewhere, does not deteriorate.

“It is vital that parties adhere to their commitment to uphold the ceasefire and protect the integrity of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” the Mission stressed.

History of tensions

The attack comes amid ongoing instability in Upper Nile State, which has faced months of clashes and insecurity. Thousands have been displaced, while humanitarian access remains difficult due to terrain and armed activity.

Violent clashes erupted in Nasir on 14 February between the SSPDF and armed youth, with heavy weapons reportedly used. According to UNMISS, the fighting led to casualties among both civilians as well as combatants.

An UNMISS patrol also came under fire during the clashes, leaving a peacekeeper injured due to mortar shelling.

