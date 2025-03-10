Post-Assad Syria Faces Critical Test Over Eliminating Chemical Weapons

By Vibhu Mishra

7 March 2025

Briefing ambassadors, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, welcomed steps taken by the country’s new authorities to engage with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and work toward full compliance with international law.

“Syria has started to take its steps towards this objective,” she said, emphasising the importance of seizing this moment to close all outstanding issues related to the country’s chemical weapons dossier.

Ms. Nakamitsu was briefing the Council pursuant to resolution 2118.

High Representative Nakamitsu briefing the Security Council.

Horrific legacy

Adopted unanimously in September 2013, the resolution mandated the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons programme following a deadly sarin gas attack in Ghouta, which reportedly killed 1,127 people and left more than 6,000 with serious health complications.

The resolution required Syria to fully declare and destroy its chemical arsenal under OPCW supervision and warned of consequences, including under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provide for enforcement measures to address threats to international peace and security.

Since Syria joined the CWC in 2013, the chemical weapons watchdog has repeatedly raised concerns about the accuracy and completeness of its declarations, Ms. Nakamitsu said.

Despite 20 amendments to its initial submission, the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team found that the former regime had failed to provide sufficient and accurate information.

As a result, 19 unresolved issues remain, including concerns over undeclared chemical warfare agents and munitions. In addition, OPCW investigations documented multiple instances of chemical weapons use in Syria, several of which were carried out by Syrian Armed Forces.

“It is ‘undeniable’ that the previous authorities in Syria did not declare the full extent of its chemical weapons programme and that they continued to use, and possibly produce, chemical weapons after joining the Convention,” Ms. Nakamitsu told the Council, citing reports from the OPCW Technical Secretariat.

New chapter of cooperation

“The situation left by the previous Syrian authorities is extremely worrying,” she continued, noting the willingness signalled by Syria’s new authorities to turn the page.

During a visit to Damascus on 8 February, the OPCW Director-General met top Syrian officials, who assured him of their commitment to dismantling the chemical weapons programme, she added.

The caretaker Foreign Minister formally appointed a focal point for chemical weapons issues within the government and held meetings with OPCW on implementing its “9-point Action Plan for Syria.”

An OPCW technical team is expected to be deployed to Damascus, to work on setting up a permanent presence in the country and planning joint site inspections.

Fighting in coastal areas

In spite of the promising developments, Ms. Nakamitsu cautioned that the road ahead will be challenging, as Syria continues to face significant humanitarian, security and recovery challenges.

Developments on the ground exemplify these concerns, with heavy fighting reported in coastal areas between Syrian Caretaker Authority forces and soldiers loyal to the former regime. According to media reports, at least 70 people have been killed.

Among them was a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff member who was caught in a crossfire on his way back from work.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen warned of the volatile situation on the ground, stressing the urgent need for restraint.

“We are still determining the precise facts, there is clearly an immediate need for restraint from all parties, and full respect for the protection of civilians in accordance with international law,” he said in a statement.

International support needed

Back in the Security Council, Ms. Nakamitsu reminded ambassadors that Syria will need “strong support” from international partners.

“In order to accomplish all the tasks needed to rid Syria of all chemical weapons, the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the new authorities in Syria will require strong support and additional resources from the international community,” she said.

She urged Council members to unite in supporting this unprecedented effort, emphasising that the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria is not just a national priority but a matter of regional and global security.

“The United Nations stands ready to provide support however we can and will continue to do our part to uphold the norm against the use of chemical weapons – anywhere, at any time,” she concluded.

