30 Years Since Beijing Declaration Was Adopted, It Is Time For Accountability On Failure To Deliver On All Promises

08 March 2025

Growing call for accountability marks this year’s International Women’s Day and the global intergovernmental UN meeting which is taking stock of promises made in Beijing Declaration 30 years ago.

“Women’s rights are fundamental human rights and a bedrock to advance progress on all other UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The year 2025 marks 10 years since SDGs were adopted by all governments and 30 years since Beijing Declaration was adopted in 1995. It is time for accountability for not delivering on promises of gender equality and human rights,” says Shobha Shukla, a feminist and development justice leader who coordinates SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights) and leads CNS as Executive Director. SHE & Rights session is together hosted by Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW), Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media) and CNS.

30 years since 189 countries adopted Beijing Declaration 1995

“Beijing Declaration is a United Nations (UN) resolution that outlines a plan to achieve gender equality and women's rights. It was adopted in 1995 at the UN's Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing. This conference was attended by 189 countries worldwide and a parallel people’s conference also took place in which over 30,000 feminists from around the world took part. Beijing Declaration was accepted by all 189 countries present in this UN meet in 1995. Being ratified by 189 countries globally made it a very important promise to behold and advance gender equality and women’s rights. It was pivotal in our feminist advocacy,” said Anjali Shenoi, a noted intersectional feminist who serves at the Asian-Pacific Resource and Research Centre for Women (ARROW).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Governments and other stakeholders are meeting at the 69th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) this month to review the progress (or lack of) made on Beijing Declaration 1995 and its Platform for Action. “It is important to remember that conclusions adopted by CSWs are non-binding. While these conclusions influence national and international policies, civil society often struggle to hold governments accountable for their commitments” added Anjali Shenoi.

“When it comes to the Beijing Declaration 1995 and its Platform for Action, we are living in an age of poly-crises in an anti-rights and anti-gender world. Regressive trends in neoliberal globalization are compounded by colonial legacies and neocolonialism. There is a rise of authoritarianism, securitisation, militarism and conflict. It has also unleashed debilitating debt crisis in the region with intolerable austerity measures, rising inequality and increasing poverty, exacerbating the impact of COVID-19 and the various climate crises that we are facing. There is a growing number of anti-gender and anti-rights arguments and interventions from both governments and non-state actors, which is exacerbated by Trump administration and its ‘Global Gag Rule.’ It gives rise to further concerns of corporate capture undermining feminist priorities,” said Anjali Shenoi.

Agrees Kavutha Mutua, lawyer, High Court, and Founder-Director of The Legal Caravan, Kenya: “We need stronger accountability to hold governments to account on the promises of gender equality and human rights. We have seen the issue of contradicting foreign policies, for example the regressive ‘Geneva Consensus Declaration’ which limits access to safe abortion services as well as other sexual and reproductive health services. Or the ‘Global Gag Rule’. Countries like Kenya have very progressive laws on gender equality and part of Maputo Protocol too but is also part of regressive Geneva Consensus Declaration and other polices that contradict what has already been passed in our domestic law.”

Birth of a boy is celebrated with seven ululations, while a girl receives only three

“In many parts of Ethiopia, my country, the birth of a boy is celebrated with seven ululations, while a girl receives only three. This seemingly small difference signals the start of a lifelong gender bias, favouring men over women. Societal norms assign greater value to boys, shaping their opportunities in education, economic participation, and leadership, while reinforcing barriers for girls. These biases accumulate over time, limiting women's potential and perpetuating gender inequality across generations. Despite being vital to national development, women in Africa continue to face widespread discrimination and violence solely due to their gender. Gender equality is not just a human right and a matter of social justice, but also a crucial foundation for sustainable development, peace, and progress,” said Siyane Aniley, an expert in gender equality and social inclusion, SRHR, and education; who contributes to strengthening quality SRH services and promoting gender equality at Centre for International Reproductive Health Training (CIRHT), Ethiopia.

“Africa still has a long way to go in fully realizing the commitments of the Beijing Declaration. Despite comprising nearly half of the population, women face systemic barriers in employment, political leadership, and access to resources. Global instability—driven by war, conflict, pandemics, and climate change—has exacerbated gender inequalities, increasing unpaid care work, exposure to violence, and restrictions on women’s agency. In Ethiopia, as in many African countries, setbacks in gender equality efforts have emerged, exacerbated by the pandemic, shrinking civic space and internal conflicts. Despite significant legal reforms, deeply rooted patriarchal norms continue to hinder transformative change. Gender inequality in the labour market continues to be a major obstacle to Africa’s economic growth. Women’s economic parity declined from 61% in 2019 to 58.2% in 2023, with women disproportionately affected by economic setback,” added Siyane Aniley.

All hope is not lost

“All hope is not lost as there is some progress made on the promises enshrined in the Beijing Declaration. For example, out of 54 countries in African region, 36 of them report establishing and strengthening support services for survivors of gender-based violence, shelter helplines and legal aid. 35 African countries have enacted laws related to violence against women and 29 countries report to have prioritised ending child marriages, ending domestic violence and ending sexual harassment. 35 African countries have prioritised sexual and reproductive health, especially maternal health and HIV care. 21 African countries have improved the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education. 15 African nations have surpassed the 30% African parliamentary representation of women. Rwanda has the highest number of female parliamentarians proportionately in the world. Ghana has committed to 50% female representation in public life by 2030,” said Kavutha Mutua, a noted High Court lawyer who leads The Legal Caravan in Kenya.

“Maternal mortality rates remain very high in 27 African countries (out of 54) as the rate exceeds the SDG target of less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births. Africa’s health budget remains at 6% of GDP far below the global average of 10.35%, limiting access to quality maternal and reproductive healthcare. Adolescent pregnancy rates remain high, particularly in East and Southern Africa.

Despite legal reforms, violence against women and girls in Africa remains widespread, exacerbated by conflicts, economic instability and entrenched gender norms. 34.6% of girls aged between 15 and 49 in sub-Saharan Africa still undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) with countries like Somalia and Gambia reporting the highest prevalence,” added Kavutha Mutua.

Ageing with rights and human dignity

“We need to ensure that older women are not left behind in policies, programmes and actions that are addressing gender inequalities and social injustices. There are 1.4 billion older people today and the number is rising and estimated to double by 2050 – and number of older women is more than older men. Lack of education, limited access to healthcare services with equity and rights, and not recognising the economic contribution of older people as they are the ‘hidden workforce’ are some of the challenges that further compound the problem and increased their vulnerability to violence, abuse and exploitation. A lot of older people including older women are very skilled, knowledgeable, and critical part of our workforce (although often ‘invisible’),” said Sanju Thapa Magar, CEO of Ageing Nepal.

Policies must ensure equitable access to benefits for senior citizens especially women of all ages, address gender-specific healthcare needs, and bolster social support systems to alleviate caregiving burdens. “Maintaining good health is crucial for older people to remain independent and actively participate in family and community life. Public health initiatives can leverage the capacities and abilities of older people,” said Sanju Thapa Magar.

“Addressing ageism is important to protect rights and dignity of older women, as it requires a fundamental shift in societal attitudes, feelings and behaviours towards ageing and older persons. Age-friendly environments empower older individuals to lead dignified lives by addressing social determinants of health and promoting supportive communities that enhance their well-being. Integrated care guarantees that health services effectively address the diverse needs of older people, fostering a comprehensive person-centred approach that encompasses physical, mental and social well-being. Long-term care is vital for individuals who require assistance from others for everyday life, as it ensures they receive the necessary support to sustain their quality of life with dignity,” said Shobha Shukla of CNS who coordinates SHE & Rights initiative.

© Scoop Media

