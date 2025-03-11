Syria: Children Among The Dead Amid Reports Of Mass Killings And Looting

By Vibhu Mishra

10 March 2025

According to Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s Regional Director for the Middle East, a six-month-old baby was among at least 13 children reported to have been killed.

Clashes erupted on Friday between Syrian Caretaker Authority forces and soldiers loyal to the former Assad regime.

According to widely reported eyewitness accounts much of the killing occurred in Alawite neighbourhoods in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, the traditional stronghold of support for the former regime. The Assad family belongs to the sect which is an offshoot of Shia Islam constituting around ten per cent of Syria’s population.

Authorities announced on Monday that the operation had ended, amid reports of civilian casualties, looting, mass displacement and infrastructure damage, including to power lines and at least six hospitals and several ambulances.

“The escalation reportedly caused additional civilian casualties and injuries, the displacement of thousands of families, and damage to critical infrastructure,” Mr. Beigbeder said in a statement late on Sunday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He called on all parties to prioritise reconciliation and commit to a peaceful political transition, ensuring that Syria’s children can survive, thrive, and reach their full potential.

“The children of Syria have suffered enough. They have the right to live in peace and hope for a better future,” he stressed.

Protect civilians: UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the violent escalation, especially the reports of widespread summary killings which includes “entire families”, his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General calls on all parties to protect civilians and stop inflammatory rhetoric and actions, as Syria contends with the legacy of 14 years of conflict and over five decades of authoritarian rule,” Mr. Dujarric told reporters at the regular news briefing in New York.

The UN chief took note of the announcement by caretaker authorities of an investigative committee and a committee for the preservation of civil peace, stressing the urgency of inclusive and transparent transitional justice and lasting reconciliation measures.

His Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, briefed the Security Council in closed consultations on the situation and reaffirmed the UN’s readiness to support an inclusive, Syrian-owned, and Syrian-led political transition, in line with Council resolution 2254 (2015).

Meaningfully address grievances

Mr. Guterres also warned of escalating tensions between different communities in Syria, calling for full accountability.

“In a context of widespread disinformation and heightened tensions, the Secretary-General also highlights the need to ensure and protect the space for independent media and human rights organizations to carry out their work of monitoring and verification and to shed light in a transparent manner on the reports and allegations,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also voiced deep concern over the latest violence.

“These events, as well as the continuous spike in hate speech both online and offline, illustrate once again the urgent need for a comprehensive transitional justice process that is nationally owned, inclusive, and centred on truth, justice and accountability,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

UN response efforts

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said that UN aid teams are working urgently to reach civilians affected by the recent fighting.

In an post on social media, he warned that the clashes have left even more Syrians displaced, without access to basic aid and in danger.

Mr. Dujarric highlighted the devastating impact of the violence on civilians.

“As of yesterday, hundreds of people, including women and children, and medical personnel had been reportedly killed, thousands have ben reportedly been displaced, and many have fled into Lebanon seeking safety,” he said.

He also reported extensive damage to critical infrastructure, as well as a blockade on the main highway, limiting humanitarian access.

According to UN estimates, 16.5 million people across Syria require humanitarian assistance.

© Scoop Media

