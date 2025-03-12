His Majesty The King Plants A Tree To Commemorate Pan-Commonwealth Commitment To The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy

Photographs by Photographer London, Photo credit: Royal Commonwealth Society

The King planted an Acer rubrum, ‘October Glory’, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, today, to commemorate the achievements of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy and in recognition of His Majesty’s longstanding commitment to environmental conservation and the enduring bond between the nations of the Commonwealth.

Launched at the 2015 Malta Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy was the first environmental initiative in The Late Queen’s name. The project ended in 2022, after pan-Commonwealth sign-up was achieved.

Envisioned by its partners as a network of forest conservation projects across the Commonwealth, the project celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable service to the Commonwealth, while preserving vital indigenous forests for future generations.

The Royal Commonwealth Society served as managing partner working alongside the Commonwealth Forestry Association and Cool Earth.

The project’s remarkable achievement saw some 115 sites and projects across the Commonwealth conserve more than 12 million hectares of indigenous forests and botanical gardens, ensuring a lasting legacy in honour of The Late Queen and safeguarding these vital ecosystems for future generations.

Dr Linda Yueh CBE, Executive Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, said:

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy was a remarkable example of the Commonwealth’s united effort to create a sustainable future for its 2.7 billion citizens. It brought together governments and organisations to conserve diverse forests, including UNESCO World Heritage sites and those Queen Elizabeth II personally visited during her 70 years of service. We are deeply honoured that His Majesty The King, Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, commemorated this achievement by planting an Acer rubrum, ‘October Glory,’ in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, creating a lasting symbol of the Commonwealth’s commitment to environmental conservation and The late Queen’s legacy.”

Alan Pottinger, Executive Director of the Commonwealth Forestry Association, said:

“It has been an honour for the Commonwealth Forestry Association to play a role in The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy and thereby help raise awareness amongst the Commonwealth’s citizens of the value of trees and forests - for individuals, for our communities, and for the future of our planet. It is a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II that her son and stalwart champion of the environment, King Charles III, should help to commemorate the successful completion of the project.”

Tony Juniper CBE, Chair of Cool Earth, said:

“When Frank Field proposed The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, it was first and foremost to recognise the scale of the then 54 nations’ forests and the work by local communities to keep them standing. He would have been delighted to see his vision come to fruition as proof of the Commonwealth’s commitment to the natural world and its fight against the climate crisis. Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy of tree planting and conservation has been justly celebrated by The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, and Cool Earth is honoured that His Majesty The King should commemorate a truly community-led initiative.”

