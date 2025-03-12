Indigenous Women Call For Recognition Of Rights At 69th Session Of UN Commission On The Status Of Women

Photo:Supplied

New York, NY – Indigenous women across continents and three organizations joined together at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women’s 69th Session (UNCSW69) to amplify their voices and call for dedicated space by and for Indigenous women within the United Nations system.

Members from the Māori Women’s Welfare League (MWWL) - Aotearoa New Zealand, the Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) - Canada, and the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women's Alliance (NATSIWA) – Australia, have come together to issue a joint call to action. They are calling on the Commission and Members States to:

1. Explore the development of a dedicated mechanism or body for Indigenous women, led by Indigenous women within the United Nations system

2. Provide and increase sustainable, flexible, and multi-year financing and resources for Indigenous women's organizations

3. Ensure the full, effective, meaningful, and safe participation and leadership of Indigenous women and our organizations in all decision-making on all issues that impact our lives, families and communities

4. Consider a priority theme on the empowerment and rights of Indigenous women and girls in 2027, in alignment with the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Indigenous women exist at the intersectionality between our gender expressions and our Indigeneity, yet we are often excluded from both women’s rights spaces – like CSW - and broader Indigenous governance forums. Our voices, experiences, and solutions are distinct and must not be overlooked. We need dedicated spaces where Indigenous women lead the conversations that shape our futures, ensuring our rights are recognised, our solutions are implemented, and our leadership is upheld"- Joslyn Eades-Tass, NATSIWA.

Considering the UNCSW69 theme - a review of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action - members from MWWL, NATSIWA and ONWA are also raising awareness of the Beijing Declaration of Indigenous Women. This Declaration is a critical document drafted by the Indigenous women who were at the 4th World Conference on Women. Members of these three Indigenous women’s organizations are questioning why the UNCSW69 session is silent on the Beijing Declaration of Indigenous Women and how the Commission and Member States intend to uphold Indigenous women’s rights.

“The violence and discrimination we experience as Indigenous women is unique, because it is rooted in the legacy of colonialism, targeted, State-led assimilation policies, and systemic sexism and racism. If we are to achieve sustainable change, we need to deconstruct the current systems that perpetuate violence and discrimination against Indigenous women and reconstruct Indigenous women’s leadership, voices, honour and empowerment” – Ingrid Green, Interim Chief Executive Officer, ONWA

For those attending UNCSW69, join the MWWL, NATSIWA and ONWA as they co-host a Parallel Event on Indigenous women’s leadership and solidarity: Exploring the Establishment of an International Indigenous Women’s Forum on Tuesday, March 11 at 10:30AM at the Church Centre at 777 UN Plaza on the 2nd floor.

Follow the MWWL, NATSIWA and ONWA at UNCSW69 here:

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women’s Alliance

• Website: www.natsiwa.org.au

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nationalaboriginaltorresstraitislandwomensalliance

Māori Women’s Welfare League

• Website: www.mwwl.org.nz

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mwwlorg/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mwwlorg

Ontario Native Women’s Association

• Event Blog: https://www.onwa.ca/post/onwa-at-uncsw69

• Social Media: https://www.onwa.ca/social

• Website: https://www.onwa.ca/

© Scoop Media

