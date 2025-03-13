SETF Welcomes Historic Agreement Between The Syrian Government And Syrian Democratic Forces

Transitional Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi shake hands following the signing of the historic agreement. (Photo/Supplied)

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF) welcomes the historic agreement signed today between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), marking a pivotal step toward strengthening Syria’s unity and stability after decades of conflict and division.

This agreement represents a profound shift in Syria’s political and military landscape, establishing a framework for integrating civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria under the governance of the Syrian state. It reflects a clear commitment to building a modern nation founded on the principles of equal citizenship, free from political or ethnic discrimination. Furthermore, it paves the way for national reconciliation and opens opportunities for reconstruction and development, offering Syrians renewed hope for a more stable and prosperous future.

A New Era of National Reconciliation

The relationship between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian state has long posed a significant challenge to the country’s unity. This agreement is an unprecedented step toward resolving this complex issue, reinforcing internal stability and fostering cooperation between Syria’s diverse communities. By addressing one of the most pressing post-conflict challenges, this deal lays the groundwork for greater national cohesion.

A Message of Unity and Peace

This agreement underscores the commitment of all Syrian parties to peaceful solutions and the rejection of internal conflict and division. It reflects the will of the Syrian people to rebuild their country based on national partnership and equal citizenship. By ending years of tension, the deal opens a new chapter of cooperation, bringing hope for a Syria built on peace, stability, and inclusive governance.

Jerry Adams, SETF’s Board of Directors Chair, affirmed, “SETF remains committed to working with all Syrians to build a future founded on equality, inclusion, and democracy—where every voice is heard, and every individual has a place in shaping the country’s path forward."

SETF urges all stakeholders to build upon this achievement by taking concrete steps to ensure the agreement’s full implementation. The success of this accord depends on continued efforts to uphold Syria’s unity, security, and inclusive development, allowing all Syrians to participate in rebuilding their homeland free from the burdens of the past.

© Scoop Media

