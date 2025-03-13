ICHRP Welcomes Duterte’s Arrest: A Landmark Step Towards Justice

March 11, 2025

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) welcomes the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity. Duterte’s detention, following a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), marks an unprecedented step towards justice for the thousands of victims of his bloody war on the poor and war on dissent.

“This is a historic moment for the victims and their families who have long suffered under Duterte’s reign of terror,” said ICHRP Chairperson Peter Murphy. “The arc of the moral universe is long, but today, it has bent towards justice. Duterte’s arrest is the beginning of accountability for the mass killings that defined his brutal rule.”

Duterte’s drug war resulted in approximately 30,000 deaths and hundreds more civilians were killed in his counterinsurgency campaign, as documented by human rights groups, with many victims being extrajudicially executed in what amounted to state-sanctioned murder. Despite the Philippine government’s withdrawal from the ICC in March 2019, the court continued its investigation of alleged murder and torture cases up to that time.

“Duterte once believed he was untouchable, but through the enduring demand for justice by the families of the victims, we are seeing that it will be soon served,” Murphy continued. “His arrest should serve as a stark warning to all war criminals, including those currently in power. There is always the possibility that the international community will finally act against leaders who trample on human rights and international humanitarian law. Impunity has limits,” said Murphy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

After years of investigation and extensive evidence gathered by the International Peoples' Tribunals, Investigate PH, and the UN Human Rights Council, alongside the filing of cases by victims and human rights groups to the International Criminal Court, the ICC has now issued a warrant and it has been executed. ICHRP will join the Filipino people in being vigilant and ensuring that true justice is served.

“We also emphasize that there should be no special treatment for Duterte, as has been the norm for elite officials in the Philippines who have evaded justice through fabricated medical excuses and political maneuvering. The law must apply equally, and Duterte should face his day in court without preferential treatment,” said Murphy.

ICHRP further calls on the Philippine government to fully cooperate with the ICC’s legal process and ensure Duterte has aa fair trial. “This is just the first step,” Murphy emphasized. “Justice for the victims demands not only Duterte’s conviction but also accountability for all those who enabled and who continue to execute his deadly policies and mechanisms of terror.”

The arrest of Duterte sends a resounding message that crimes against humanity will not go unpunished. ICHRP remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for all victims of human rights violations in the Philippines.

© Scoop Media

